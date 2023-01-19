Guidehouse Receives 2023 RippleMatch Campus Forward Award

Next-generation consultancy recognized for commitment to helping students navigate the first steps of their professional careers

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that it has received a 2023 Campus Forward Award in the enterprise early career program category by RippleMatch, the all-in-one platform for early career recruitment.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

Guidehouse is recognized for the firm's unwavering commitment to seeking out and hiring early career talent, their emphasis on diversity & inclusion, and investments in nurturing and retaining the next generation of talent.

RippleMatch determines its winners through a deep dive into each company's commitment to early career talent through their internship programs, their approach to virtual recruitment, learning and development, candidate experience, and their prioritization of diversity & inclusion.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by RippleMatch for our innovative approach to recruiting and building early talent," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "At Guidehouse, we engage, inspire, and empower our professionals to solve big problems and to make a positive impact on our communities where we work and live. This recognition underscores our commitment to cultivating and supporting the next generation of leaders."

Highlights of Guidehouse's talent commitments include:

Innovative and Multi-Faceted Approach to University Recruitment: The Campus Recruiting team at Guidehouse is passionate about recruiting the next generation of future leaders. The Campus team works strategically with a network of universities to deepen relationships and position the organization as an employer of choice. In addition, the Campus team guides internal staff to foster connectivity with students and alumni networks across the globe.

Overarching Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion: At Guidehouse, inclusion, diversity, and equality are at the core of the organization. Guidehouse's unwavering commitment to these values spans across its work and is central to its impact worldwide. Interns and new hires are highly encouraged to join Guidehouse's Inclusion & Diversity Program which is comprised of seven inclusion networks: Black, Latinx, OPEN (LGBTQ), PanAsian, Veterans, Women, and Young Professionals.

Impactful Internship Program: Guidehouse's Internship Programs offer the leaders of tomorrow a robust experience to launch their professional careers. In 2021, 90% of 2021 summer interns received offers to join Guidehouse full-time following graduation. The mission of the Guidehouse Internship Program is to staff interns on real-world projects, showcase the inclusive and diverse Guidehouse culture, and provide interns with a meaningful experience in the consulting industry.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership. For more information about careers at Guidehouse, please visit our careers page.



About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse