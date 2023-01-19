HAMMACHER SCHLEMMER PRESENTS A $30,000 COIN FIT FOR A QUEEN!

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammacher-Schlemmer, America's longest running catalog, known for offering the world's finest products, is honored to announce a one-of-a-kind tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary life, reign, and enduring legacy: The Queen's Diamond & Silver Kilo Coin.

The Queen's Diamond and Silver Kilo Coin--reverse. It is one of the last tender legal coins ($25 issued by Samoa) to bear Queen Elizabeth II's effigy. (PRNewswire)

This $30,000 legal tender coin contains 1 kilo of silver and is encrusted with 70 diamonds--one for each year of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

The Imperial State Crown, a historic symbol of the monarch's sovereignty, resides at the Tower of London, securely locked away with the other Crown Jewels. It was viewed for the first time in 1953 as Her Late Majesty wore it at her regal coronation, the first ever televised. The Imperial State Crown was created in 1937 for the coronation of King George VI (Queen Elizabeth II's father). Her Majesty wore it on state occasions throughout her reign, such as the annual Opening of Parliament. Now this royally bejeweled piece of history inspires a magnificent legal tender coin to honor Her Late Majesty's life and legacy.

Only one of two in existence.

Minted in one kilogram (32.15 Troy Ounces) of 99.9% pure silver.

Its unique three-dimensional, crown shape is embellished with six colored crystals and 70 genuine, brilliant round diamonds (one stone for each year of Queen Elizabeth's historic reign), plus selective regal purple.

Proof-like finish and measures a giant 3 ⅝ inches wide x 4 ¾ inches high.

Reverse bears Her Late Majesty's last effigy, marking it as 2023 official legal tender from the commonwealth nation of Samoa , with a 25 Dollars legal tender denomination.

Individually serial numbered as 040/199, designating this as the very last "first strike" coin and North American exclusive for distribution.

For more information about The Queen's Diamond and Silver Kilo Crown Coin, Please call Hammacher Schlemmer at 1-877-935-5777.

ABOUT HAMMACHER-SCHLEMMER:

Hammacher Schlemmer is America's longest running catalog, offering the Best, the Only and the Unexpected since 1848. The company provides unique products that solve problems or represent the only one of their kind, and backs its products by a rather famous Lifetime Guarantee of Complete Satisfaction. Hammacher Schlemmer's innovative offerings are available through its catalog and online at www.hammacher.com.

The Queen's Diamond and Silver Kilo Crown Coin--one of only two in existence. (PRNewswire)

The coin arrives with a walnut-finished, wood display (approx. 8 x 8 inches) which securely holds the COA and coin. It is accompanied by a 98-page LIFE Magazine-1926-2022 QEII - Her Epic Reign & Her Remarkable Life. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hammacher Schlemmer