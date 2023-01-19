From Ziebart Technician to Vice President of Franchise Operations

Automotive Aftercare Franchise Promotes 18-Year-Employee Jason Theisen to Lead Franchise Operations

TROY, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparing for strong growth in 2023, Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, has promoted Jason Theisen to Vice President of Franchise Operations.

Spending the last 18 years with the brand, Theisen started with Ziebart as a Technician in 2004 in one of the corporate stores, and from there gained experience in every aspect of the business. He strongly developed his professional background with the company and gained valuable experience through the following roles: Technician, Service Manager, Assistant Store Manager, Sales Pro, Store Manager, Product Sales and Technical Support Manager, Regional Sales Manager, Regional Sales Director, Director of Franchise Operations, and most recently was appointed to Vice President of Franchise Operations.

With vast experience in a variety of departments, Theisen will now be responsible for leading franchise operations and supporting franchisees through their ownership journey. He will lead his team to ensure that operational and technical procedures are efficient and effective. Determined to surpass growth and sales numbers in 2023, Theisen will play a large role in Ziebart's franchise space.

"Jason has demonstrated his capabilities to lead and ensure operations are well-organized and smoothly executed," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "We are confident in Jason's leadership style and look forward to national growth in the year ahead."

Ziebart continues to be recognized as a leader in the auto care industry, and has received many accolades to commemorate their success and development. They were ranked No. 1 in the Automotive Appearance Services category, and surpassed their ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 this year to be included in the top 200.

With over 400 locations and 1,300 service centers in 37 countries, the brand has made record sales in the United States and finished out 2022 celebrating prestigious industry recognitions, grand openings and signed franchise agreements in nine different countries.

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network. For more information, visit www.ziebart.com.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

