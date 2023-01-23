AN ENHANCED DEI FRAMEWORK FOR HISPANICS LAUNCHED AT DAVOS 2023

Since its initial release in Davos 2019, more than 300 companies have signed the Hispanic

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The updated framework of the Hispanic Promise has been launched globally at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023. The new framework aims to help corporations effectively engage and invest in Hispanic employees, suppliers, consumers, and the community. With its initial launch in the Annual Meeting in 2019, the Hispanic Promise framework is the only space in Davos focused on US-Hispanics.

WEF Press Conference, Announcing Hispanic Promise Framework

"DEI is an imperative for growth and companies need comprehensive frameworks of action to advance their priorities. The Hispanic Promise emulates the SDGs framework, and while it focuses primarily on Hispanics, we aim to expand it to other communities as well," said Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder and CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation , at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 press conference .

"Hispanics are close to 20% of the US population, the youngest demographic, and account for 12% of the GDP. If looked at as a standalone economy, Hispanics would rank 5th globally - even before Great Britain and France," shared Cid Wilson, President & CEO of the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility (HACR) .

The new framework of the Hispanic Promise includes goals, indicators, measurement and reporting mechanisms. It also highlights best practices and co-creation spaces to facilitate collaboration within the ecosystem of signatories and backers. The framework uses the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as a springboard and focuses on four SDGs: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, and Decent Work and Economic Growth.

The Hispanic Promise framework has six pillars as a result of months of consultation among corporations, grassroots organizations, and academic institutions. The six-pillar are: Prepare, Hire, Promote, Retain, Celebrate and Buy.

The Hispanic Promise was launched in the context of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, attended by more than 2,600 leaders representing the most important companies and institutions. More information on how to sign and adopt the Hispanic Promise can be found at hispanicstar.org/promise .

