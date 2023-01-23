Garmin Ltd. schedules fourth quarter 2022 earnings call

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EST, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on February 22, 2023.

What: Garmin Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. EST

Where: Join the live webcast at http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/. An archive of the live webcast will be available until February 21, 2024.

Register: Participants who wish to join by phone, and analysts who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session, should register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to join the audio portion of the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com

About Garmin Ltd:

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, or follow us on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Teri Seck

Garmin International Inc.

Phone | 913/397-8200

E-Mail | investor.relations@garmin.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Krista Klaus

Garmin International Inc.

Phone | 913/397-8200

E-Mail | media.relations@garmin.com

