Kelly Named a Top Five Company for Remote Jobs in 2023

TROY, Mich., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, Kelly has been named to FlexJobs' annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs. The global workforce solutions provider ranks fifth in 2023 and is one of only seven employers to have been recognized every year since 2014.

The list is based on an analysis of approximately 58,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Kelly is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings throughout 2022. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the employee to work from home either entirely or part of the time. The recognition comes after Kelly was also ranked by FlexJobs as the No. 1 company for hybrid jobs in 2022.

"Kelly has offered work-from-home options for more than a decade, and we're proud to be among this group of elite companies who are committed to providing flexible work arrangements," said Kelly Chief People Officer Amy Bouque. "Remote and hybrid work enhances our ability to recruit top talent and contributes to a vibrant, productive workplace where unique work styles are supported."

Kelly has offered at-home call center jobs since 2009 and today employs more than 4,000 remote agents in its contact center managed services business, KellyConnect. In addition to a comfortable work-from-home environment, KellyConnect team members enjoy weekly electronic pay, bonuses and incentives, paid time off, and health insurance options, along with growth and advancement opportunities. They handle more than 25 million contacts annually and consistently earn customer satisfaction ratings above 90%.

Seven years ago, Kelly introduced its popular Kelly Anywhere program, to provide corporate employees the option to work from home part-time and personalize their work-life design. The technology infrastructure Kelly put in place at the time allowed the company to seamlessly transition to a fully remote work environment at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, many corporate employees have opted to keep working from home full-time.

"As leaders in the remote job marketplace, we are thrilled to once again shine a light on the employers that have made remote hiring a priority for their businesses," said Sara Sutton founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "As it was when we first created the Top 100 list a decade ago, our goal in identifying these remote-friendly employers is to help job seekers connect to remote career opportunities and to celebrate the companies championing for a more flexible future of work. Even amid current economic uncertainty and challenges, the continued interest and investment in remote work has created a healthy, robust marketplace for remote career opportunities."

FlexJobs saw a 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021, compared to 12% growth the previous year. The threshold for employers to make FlexJobs' Top 100 list has increased from previous years, meaning companies had to have a higher number of remote job listings to earn the distinction.

