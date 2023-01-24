Chapters Health Valor Program Supports Navy Seal Foundation

Trident Sponsor of 14th Annual Frogman Swim Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Valor Program supported the Navy Seal Foundation and Gold Star Families as a Trident Sponsor for the 14th Annual Frogman Swim, dedicating $25,000. One hundred sixty participants, including Chapters Health System President and CEO, Andrew Molosky, swam 3.4 miles through Tampa Bay on Sunday, January 15, 2023. As part of Team Gratitude, Molosky and Valor Program Services Manager, Clifton Pease, helped provide a total of $354,000.

Adam Stanfield (left), executive director of Chapters Health Foundation, joins Andrew Molosky (middle left), president & CEO of Chapters Health, and Clifton Pease (right) during the 14th Annual Frogman Swim of Tampa Bay. (PRNewswire)

"The Chapters Health Valor Program is honored to support Veterans, First Responders and their families, including those within the Navy Special Warfare community," said Pease. "We look forward to partnering with more organizations who are heavily involved in our military communities, such as the Navy Seal Foundation."

"Supporting Veterans, First Responders and their families is the mission of the Valor Program," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and Executive Director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "We were thrilled to support the Navy Seal Foundation by getting involved in this year's Frogman Swim in Tampa Bay."

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier organization, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. In 2022, Chapters Health earned certified status for information security from HITRUST; for the fifth consecutive year was recognized as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute; and in 2021 was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming. The programming includes, but is not limited to charity care, bereavement support and special needs funds designed to help meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services.

About the Navy Seal Foundation

The Navy SEAL Foundation provides critical support for the warriors, veterans, and families of Naval Special Warfare through a comprehensive set of over thirty programs under five Pillars of Support: Strength, Resilience, Health, Education, and Community. NSF is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. Charity Navigator has awarded it a 4-star rating since 2009 and a perfect score of "100" since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency. The Foundation ranks above 99.9% of over 195,000 charities nationwide, with ninety-three cents of every dollar donated directly funding its programs or being retained for future mission use.

Chapters Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Chapters Health Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation