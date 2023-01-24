Health Net Federal Services Welcomes New Interns from the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program

Three Military Transition Interns Start January 2023.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Net Federal Services, LLC, (HNFS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), announced that three Military Transition Interns will join the company starting in January 2023 as the result of a partnership with the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program and Hiring our Heroes. HNFS offers 12-week internships for active-duty service members that enable them to gain valuable industry experience during their transition to civilian life and allows HNFS to evaluate these service members for future full-time employment.

The three Military Transition Interns from Cohort 23-1 who start in January 2023 are Air Force Colonel Pedro Burton-Taylor, Army Major Sara Skiles, and Air Force Senior Master Sergeant Roxanne Cristobal.

"We're excited to have these talented individuals join us through our partnership with the DOD," said Susan Pietrykowski, Chief Operating Officer, HNFS, and a retired Air Force Medical Service Corps Officer. "Not only does the SkillBridge program offer service members an opportunity to gain on-the-job experience as they prepare to transition to civilian life, but we also greatly benefit from their military experience and personal understanding of military healthcare which they can share within our company."

For more information on how to become an HNFS Military Transition Intern, please contact susan.pietrykowski@healthnet.com.

About Health Net Federal Services

For more than three decades, Health Net Federal Services (HNFS) has partnered with the Department of Defense to provide health care services to those who serve and their family members. HNFS currently assists nearly 2.9 million beneficiaries in the TRICARE West Region, including active duty and retired service members, National Guard and Reserve, and family members. One of the first companies in the U.S. to develop comprehensive managed care programs for the military and their families, HNFS is advancing the future of health care and improving military readiness by creating better health outcomes, providing better care, and lowering cost.

HNFS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a national leader in publicly-financed health care, including Medicare, Medicaid, and state-sponsored health care programs.

Visit www.hnfs.com for more information.

