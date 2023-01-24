Liberty Defense Announces the Sale of its First HEXWAVE System

LINEV Systems US, Inc. has purchased Liberty's first commercial HEXWAVE unit to bring the technology to the corrections industry

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN ) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, is pleased to announce it has sold its first HEXWAVE™ system to LINEV Systems US, Inc. ("LINEV Systems"), a well-established leader in providing contraband detection security solutions to the corrections and other high security markets.

Liberty Defense Logo (CNW Group/Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

LINEV Systems plans to use the HEXWAVE unit for client demonstrations and act as a reseller for Liberty with a focus on the corrections and education verticals. LINEV Systems, which is part of the global LINEV Group, has been an industry-leading provider of x-ray imaging checkpoint security technology for over 15 years, including AI-driven x-ray security screening, benchtop scientific instruments, and x-ray non-destructive testing (NDT) systems. Over 1,000 LINEV transmission x-ray body scanners are deployed in 24 State Department of Corrections facilities across the US.

"HEXWAVE is an excellent complement to the LINEV Systems product lineup, offering a touchless, non-ionizing, contraband-detection solution suitable for non-inmate screening at corrections facilities. This could include staff, lawyers, and other visitors," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty. "This is a great opportunity to safely provide enhanced security and mitigate any potential threats or other unwanted contraband. This offers us an exciting opportunity to enhance our HEXWAVE AI algorithms to detect corrections industry-specific items of interest."

HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons and other prohibited items. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal.

"After spending several years and $40 million on development, the HEXWAVE is ready for commercialization and introduction of its enhanced detection capabilities into multiple verticals in everyday spaces where people gather. We are very proud to have the first sale with LINEV Systems and plan to meet the global demand to provide security in public settings to help protect our communities," added Frain.

Production of the HEXWAVE is scheduled to begin later in Q1 2023 with delivery of the first units in Q2 2023.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio.

