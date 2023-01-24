Parrot Bay Rum Invites Fans to Escape the Daily Grind on a "Bae-Cation" Vacation

Pack Your Bags, Grab Your Bae and Get Ready to Flip Stress the Bird with a Cocktail in Hand

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to Parrot Bay Rum, (two) birds of a feather can flock to warmer weather together on a Parrot Bay "Bae-Cation." Born from the insight that the stress of the holidays and the dreary winter weather may be leaving couples or friends at odds, from now through the end of February, guys and gals can swap the laundry line for the conga line by booking a relaxing Bae-cation guaranteed to help them reset with a cocktail in hand.

"Forty two percent of folks say that planning the trip is the biggest stressor of vacation-planning and we're looking to help," said David Binder, Global Director of Rums at Sazerac. "We hope everyone can enjoy a break from the daily grind, Parrot Bay-style."

From now through February 28, 2023, consumers aged 21+ in need of a ticket to paradise are encouraged to flock – not walk – to offers.parrotbay.com/BaeCation/ and enter for a chance to win a covetable trip for two. Three winners and their bae will receive a tropical-inspired Bae-cation valued at $5,000, complete with roundtrip airfare, accommodations, beachside views and tasty cocktails.

Can't wait until the end of February to get that PTO on the books, but have zero time to plan the perfect getaway? Not to worry, there is a solution for that, too. Surprise Travel Brand Pack Up + Go is offering consumers the chance to focus on only the fun parts of vacationing (and not the stressful bits of planning!) by offering bookable vacation packages inspired by Parrot Bay Rum and planned by their team of experts. Curated to provide the ultimate tropical-inspired getaway, bae-cationers can visit top U.S. destinations while enjoying accommodations and activities to suit any travel style. Simply visit packupgo.com/parrot-bay-baecation and fill out Pack Up + Go's Pre-Trip Survey to highlight preferred travel style, interests and activities to get going. The cherry on top of this Piña Colada? Pack Up + Go is offering $100 discount codes on "Bae-cation" packages for the first 25 bookers.

"Curating tropical-inspired Bae-cation packages for Parrot Bay Rum fans was as fun and easy as saying 'yes!' to a delicious rum cocktail," said Corinne Hogge, Director of Marketing with Pack Up + Go. "We know the stress of travel planning – choosing a destination, flights, hotel, and activities – takes away the fun of the actual vacation. Our Parrot Bay-inspired Bae-cations bring a colorful solution to gray winter days, and we're so excited for travelers to enjoy their surprise destinations as they embark on their tropical-inspired trips!"

Parrot Bay Rum boasts a wide array of flavor offerings including Coconut, Key Lime, Strawberry, Pineapple and more, in addition to the brand's line up of White, Gold and Spiced Rums. Parrot Bay's Cocktail Pouches and Cocktail Pops, also available in a wide array of flavors, are a tasty way to transport yourself to your favorite tropical destination (if even just for a few minutes). Or, live that vacation mindset at home by mixing up a tropical cocktail, such as the Parrot Bay Piña Colada -- simply shake one part Parrot Bay Coconut Rum with two parts pineapple juice and one-half part coconut cream and serve in a glass with shaved ice. Top with a pineapple slice or a maraschino cherry (or both).

To learn more about Parrot Bay Rum, please visit www.parrotbay.com or engage with the brand on Instagram.com.

About Parrot Bay Rum

Parrot Bay Rum is a master-brand spanning multiple categories that instantly transports consumers to tropical paradise. With lip-smacking delicious flavors, Parrot Bay Rum is the essence of the tropics. It allows consumers an escape from their mundane reality and gives them a one-way ticket to their own personal paradise. Flavors include coconut, key lime, strawberry, pineapple, mango, and more in addition to the brand's lineup of White, Gold and Spiced Rums, all perfect to mix in your favorite tropical cocktails. For more information about Parrot Bay Rum, please visit www.parrotbay.com

About Pack Up + Go

Pack Up + Go is a Surprise Travel Brand that specializes in planning curated vacations around the U.S. The catch? Your destination is a surprise until the day you depart! Pack Up + Go encourages the pursuit of wonder, spontaneity, and exploration by planning surprise getaways that champion the traveler experience, promote responsible tourism, and create community.

For more information about Pack Up + Go, please visit www.packupgo.com

Parrot Bay's Bae-cation Sweepstakes

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older. Registration begins at 12:00a ET 1/24/2023 and ends at 11:59p ET 2/28/2023. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize description and ARV, scan the QR code or directly visit https://offers.parrotbay.com/BaeCation/. Odds of winning based upon number of eligible entries received. No alcoholic beverage is part of any prize award. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. SPONSOR: Sazerac Company, Inc.

