PHOENIX INVESTORS ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL BUILDING IN PINE BLUFF, ARKANSAS

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix") announced the acquisition of an approximately 130,000-square-foot industrial building located at 3411 North Hutchinson Street in Pine Bluff, AR. Constructed in 1986, the building is in move-in ready condition and is available for lease. The property is also divisible to accommodate two separate tenants.

The building features 27' clear heights, 40' x 40' column spacing, and 15 acres of land, offering ample space for industrial operations. Additionally, the property has rail access through CSX Greenbrier Rail, making it a prime location for businesses in need of transportation and logistics services.

"We are thrilled to add this industrial building to our portfolio and expand our holdings in the Pine Bluff market," said David Marks, President & CEO of Phoenix Investors. "We believe this property will be a great asset for businesses looking for a high-quality, accessible industrial space."

The acquisition of this property highlights Phoenix's commitment to investing in the Pine Bluff community and providing top-notch commercial real estate options to local businesses.

Phoenix Investors is the leading expert in the acquisition, renovation, and releasing of former manufacturing facilities in the United States. The revitalization of facilities throughout the continental United States leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve. Our reconstruction and selective deconstruction of facilities provides a green alternative versus the standard demolition and replacement of legacy buildings. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold equity interests in a portfolio of industrial properties totaling approximately 62 million square feet spanning 29 states, delivering corporations with a cost-effective national footprint to dynamically supply creative solutions to meet their leasing needs.

