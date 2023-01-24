PreludeDx™ Enters into Agreement with Medical Cost Containment Professionals, LLC to Process Out-of-Network Claims for its Novel DCIS Test, DCISionRT®

Agreement with MCCP Provides Access to DCISionRT to Over 150,000 Providers

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDx™), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, today announced it has entered into a managed care provider agreement with Medical Cost Containment Professionals LLC (MCCP) to process out-of-network claims for PreludeDx's DCISionRT® test. Under the agreement, MCCP's more than 150,000 providers nationwide and their patients throughout the U.S. will now have access to DCISionRT, the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy (RT) benefit.

"Contracting with wrap networks, such as MCCP, is an excellent means to provide additional physicians and patients with access to our proprietary and unique test, regardless of in/out network status," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx.

"Clinical validation studies have demonstrated that DCISionRT is a superior predictor of 10-year ipsilateral breast recurrence (IBR) rates and RT benefit compared to traditional clinicopathologic risk factors including grade, tumor size and patient age, reducing over-and-under treatment of DCIS," continued Mr. Forche. "MCCP providers and their patients now have personalized information to guide treatment decisions based on the patient's own tumor biology."

Medical Cost Containment Professionals, LLC was founded by Principal and CEO Daniel Ayala to help lower the cost of healthcare throughout America. MCCP has been successful in driving down the cost of business for its clients. MCCP's unique business model allows for negotiation of 80% of the claims it receives regardless of the amount. For more information visit www.mccpppo.com

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

