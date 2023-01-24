Truist declares common and preferred stock dividends

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on Mar. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock Dividend per

Share Dividend per

Depositary

Share Record Date Payment Date Series I Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q810) $1,324.75 $0.3311875 Feb. 10 Mar. 15 Series J Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 86800XAA6) $1,353.50 $13.535 Feb. 10(1) Mar. 15 Series L Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832QAB5) $1,967.75 $19.6775 Feb. 10 Mar. 15 Series N Fixed Rate Reset

Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAD1) $600.00 $24.00 Feb. 10 Mar. 1(2) Series O Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q745) $328.125 $0.328125 Feb. 10 Mar. 1 Series Q Fixed Rate Reset

Non-Cumulative Perpetual

Preferred Stock (CUSIP 89832QAF6) $637.50 $25.50 Feb. 10 Mar. 1(2) Series R Non-Cumulative

Perpetual Preferred Stock

(CUSIP 89832Q695) $296.875 $0.296875 Feb. 10 Mar. 1

Notes: (1) In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be Feb. 28, 2023. (2) Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series N and Series Q are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $555 billion as of December 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

