YUVO HEALTH EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH LOREN ANTHES AS NEW HEAD OF POLICY AND PROGRAMS TO DRIVE HEALTH EQUITY IN OHIO AND BEYOND

YUVO HEALTH EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH LOREN ANTHES AS NEW HEAD OF POLICY AND PROGRAMS TO DRIVE HEALTH EQUITY IN OHIO AND BEYOND

— Healthcare Startup Kicks Off the New Year With Six New Hires To Foster and Optimize Partnerships With Federally Qualified Health Centers —

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuvo Health , a leading technology-enabled administrative and managed-care solution for community health centers, today announced Loren Anthes as its new Head of Policy and Programs. In addition to Anthes, Yuvo Health has also made the following hires recently: Scrum Master, Birjis Ahmedi; Product Manager, Stephen Fee; Senior Product Manager; Nadia Trapala, IS Cloud Manager, Ajay Joshi; and Technical Writer, Daisy DeKnight. They will report to Head of Product Dakisha Allen and Chief Technology Officer Sujata Bajaj, who both joined the company in October 2022.

An industry-renowned health care policy expert with experience in the public and private sectors, particularly in Medicaid, Anthes offers expertise in government relations, quality improvement, health care finance, policy analysis, data interoperability, and public speaking. In his new role at Yuvo Health, he will be responsible for developing and operationalizing strategies to implement the organization's value-based care model and advocating for policies that support community-based primary care.

"We're incredibly proud and excited to welcome Loren to our leadership team, especially given his expertise in value-based care and our shared commitment to bringing health equity to marginalized communities," said Cesar Herrera, CEO and co-founder of Yuvo Health. "We are passionate about providing unparalleled support to our FQHC partners, and with Loren's esteemed reputation and deep network, we are well-positioned to scale faster and reach more FQHCs with greater impact."

With a career spanning nearly 20 years, Anthes offers public- and private-sector experience with the legislative and executive branches of local, state, and federal governments, which includes serving as manager of state and local government relations for The MetroHealth System and working for the Ohio Department of Medicaid. Currently, he serves as a Visiting Fellow in Value-Based Health Care for The Center for Community Solutions, a nonpartisan think tank focused on solving health, social, and economic issues in Northeast Ohio. This role comes after leaving his post as a Senior Fellow and serving as the William C. and Elizabeth M. Treuhaft Chair for Health Planning at Community Solutions, where Antes launched the Center for Medicaid Policy and led numerous initiatives to lower costs, improve access, and ensure quality in Ohio's delivery system.

"With the transition to value-based care, it is critical that community health centers receive the resources they need in order to serve their patients and be sustainable," said Anthes. "Having spent my career working on public policies to improve our system, joining Yuvo Health on the ground floor to continue that work is an incredible opportunity to advocate for underserved communities and the providers that care for them."

Anthes earned a Master of Business Administration in health care from Baldwin Wallace University, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Ohio University. He also serves as an associate lecturer with Ohio University's Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, developing curriculum focused on quality improvement and population health.

Recently, Yuvo Health partnered with PCDC to provide FQHCs with access to support services and new revenue streams through upside risk contracts. Last summer, they partnered with Fidelis Care to announce the submission of a value-based payment contract to the NYS Department of Health that supports affordable care to historically marginalized populations. In early 2022, Yuvo Health announced four FQHCs that have joined their independent provider association (IPA): Long Island Select Healthcare, Metro Community Health Centers, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, and Advantage Care Health Centers. To learn more about Yuvo Health and their programs for community health centers, click here .

About Yuvo Health:

Launched in January 2021, Yuvo Health was founded in New York City by a fully BIPOC team with the common goal of bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities. A team that shares first-hand experience of the impact quality health care can make, they strive to instill more compassionate care within healthcare systems. The company provides an industry-leading product of administrative and managed-care contracting solutions to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC), while aiming to relieve the administrative pressure to allow them to focus on providing quality care to communities in need. While continuing to serve the downstate New York market, Yuvo Health anticipates providing their services across New York, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information, please visit www.yuvohealth.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Yuvo Health