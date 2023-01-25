Ancora Training Selected by Amazon as an Education Partner for Career Choice Program For Fifth Year

Ancora Training will provide Amazon hourly employees access to training programs in-person and online.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Education announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's hourly employees access to education and upskilling opportunities in transportation and logistics, allied health, IT support, and skilled and professional trades. This is the fifth year Ancora Education has been accepted to provide education and training since 2018.

Ancora Training, one of the country’s largest CDL training providers, offers driver training programs that educate students on safety standards, routine truck maintenance, driving techniques, as well as rules and regulations of the road. (PRNewswire)

Programs leading to industry recognized credentials include:

CDL Class A Tractor Trailer

Medical Clinical Assistant

Medical Billing & Coding

Pharmacy Technician

IT Support Specialist

Aerospace Manufacturing Technician

Electrical Technician

Mechatronics

Combination Welding

Diesel-Heavy Truck Technician

CNC Machinist

Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, & Basic Refrigeration

"We know that traditional degree programs aren't always the answer for some people, which is why we are proud to partner with Amazon to offer their employees a starting point for a new career. Not only can training programs like these drive retention, but they also can have a positive impact on the personal and professional growth of Amazon employees," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Client Operations, Ancora Education. "Career Choice fosters a culture of learning and prepares employees for the future. As education partners, we're thrilled to once again be a part of their journey."

According to a recent Gallup report commissioned by Amazon, 71% of workers who took part in upskilling programs had greater satisfaction with their jobs and 69% said their quality of life had improved. In the same survey, young adults 18-24 valued upskilling as one of the top three most important benefits when considering a new job.

"Providing meaningful education and upskilling opportunities that lead to industry recognized credentialing is paramount to supporting and crafting the next generation of workforce in our country," said Andrea Snow, SVP of Academics & Career Services at Ancora Education . "Through Ancora Training program offerings, we are providing a quality, skills-focused opportunity leading to relevant and purposeful employment across a wide range of subject areas."

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including prepaid college tuition, foundational skills, and industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs. The company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying positions.

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

"We're pleased to retain Ancora Training as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 100,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."

For more information on Amazon's Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on Ancora Training, visit: www.ancora.com

Ancora Education

Ancora Education is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business and skilled trades including CDL truck driving and other custom solutions. Ancora Education owns and operates six private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation and offers focused training programs with corporate, community college, and government agency partners. Ancora Education network schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute (AAI), Berks Technical Institute (BTI), Edge Tech Academy, McCann School of Business & Technology, Miller-Motte College (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT). Workforce solutions are provided by Ancora Training and Ancora Corporate Training. Learn more at www.ancora.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ancora Corporate Training