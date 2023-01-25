Button Hires Michael Montesano to scale Engineering on Tailwinds of Biggest Yearly Growth in Company History and is Named One Of BuiltIn's Top Remote Startups Nationwide

Button has driven over $6 billion in mobile commerce through 2022 and is set to double in 2023 as leading growth marketers double down on Button's cookieless personalization solutions.

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Button, the leading cookieless growth marketing platform for personalization and optimization, announced the hire of Michael Montesano as SVP of Engineering in addition to being named to the top three remote companies to work for nationwide by BuiltIn.

Button Logo (PRNewsfoto/Button) (PRNewswire)

Button exited 2023 achieving the fastest growth in company history, tallying record growth in mobile commerce through the platform, being named a best place to work, and assembling a new leadership team to lead through the scale the platform is building.

Button's cookieless personalization platform has established itself as the solution growth marketers are turning to as they navigate the challenges related to privacy changes and the rising costs to acquire users. Leveraging years in development of AI tuned to help marketers drive more value from the traffic they are investing in, Button's solutions are seeing explosive adoption and the company is hitting record performance numbers every month.

Montesano joins Button with a tremendous background leading large application engineering, machine learning, and data science teams for both consumer and B2B companies at massive scale. Most recently he led engineering at Affinity.co and Earnup, and prior held an VP Engineering role at Yahoo - where he led the teams responsible for the Yahoo Homepage, News, and Weather.

"Button is in an enviable position, entering 2023 primed for breakout success with tailwinds of privacy shifts, personalization needs, and mobile app usage leading growth marketers to search for solutions to those problems, said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button." "The addition of Michael to lead our engineering teams strengthens our position and will accelerate our velocity as we scale up to meet the challenges of the day."

"Michael's experience leading large scale teams for companies in moments of growth lends itself perfectly to where we find ourselves today," said Jonathan Shottan, President and COO of Button. "With our focus this year around making Button's value proposition universal and its use ubiquitous, Michael's skill set and passion for solving complex consumer facing technical problems at scale are going to be transformative."

"With so much of our lives spent on mobile devices, consumers have come to expect ever increasing levels of personalization and privacy." said Montesano. "As the industry's original privacy-first, cookieless performance marketing platform, Button is uniquely positioned to deliver the next generation AI-native, consumer-first, personalization for growth marketers. I am very excited to join the team and get straight to work."

Michael joins Button's leadership team along with recent addition Glenn Fishback, who most recently helped launch and scaled Klarna's Retail Media commercial business and has led multiple sales and revenue organizations at enterprise businesses such as Klarna, eBay Inc, Nielsen, and Dun & Bradstreet. In addition to Jason Morse who most recently was responsible for monetization at OfferUp, the leading mobile recommerce platform. Prior to OfferUp, Jason was a Product Director at Google leading the development and go-to-market strategy for App Campaigns for Engagement. He also developed Criteo's mobile product portfolio and was the first PM at AdMob, building the early product strategy and led the integration with Google following their acquisition.

About Button

Button is a cookieless personalization and optimization growth marketing platform used by the world's most innovative companies. Button's platform is underpinned by two products: PostTap and Tap.

PostTap is a traffic optimization product that enables marketers to deploy personalized experiences to every inbound visitor without engineering resources. Tap is a traffic enablement product that supports developers building monetization of their traffic through commerce - leveraging affiliate and card linked offers.

Button has driven over $6 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work every year since the company's founding in 2014 and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One.

