Growth Natives Launches DiGGrowth--An AI-Driven Marketing Analytics Platform

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Natives, a leading modern customer engagement agency, recently announced the official launch of its flagship product, DiGGrowth. An AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform, DiGGrowth integrates the entire marketing stack to measure marketing effectiveness, activate marketing intelligence, simplify data analytics, and drive sales and revenue.
"Having experienced the ever elusive problem of end-to-end marketing analytics, a platform like DiGGrowth works wonders for CMOs and revenue-focused marketers to measure marketing effectiveness and drive revenue," says Eric Eden, Adviser, DiGGrowth, and Chief Marketing Officer, Information Venture Partners.
To make data integration easy, DiGGrowth comes with plug-and-play connectors that enable marketers to integrate their entire marketing stack. The resulting reports help them get a clear picture of their marketing effectiveness and do meaningful revenue attribution.
"DiGGrowth gives marketers the ability to do more with less and increase their marketing ROI by 30%. With AI-driven attribution and analytics, marketers can find the right insights that help drive revenue and move towards revenue-focused marketing," says Taran Nandha, Founder and CEO, DiGGrowth and Growth Natives.
About DiGGrowth
Born out of Growth Natives and based on real customer pain points, DiGGrowth is an AI-driven, no-code marketing analytics platform. It gives CMOs, performance marketers, and the entire marketing team the superpower to solve marketing analytics and attribution, campaign tracking, and data integration challenges. The platform, with its analytics and attribution, also empowers marketers to deep-dive into metrics that make revenue forecasting easier and help drive sales and revenue.
About Growth Natives
Founded in 2019, Growth Natives is a modern customer engagement agency that combines state-of-the-art technology and creative expertise to help customers adapt to shifts in consumer behavior, technology, and business.
