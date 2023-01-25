Noyo's CEO, Shannon Goggin, Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

Invitation-Only Forbes Community is Dedicated to World-Class Technology Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noyo, the benefits data infrastructure making frictionless benefits possible, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Shannon Goggin, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for technology leaders.

Goggin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience; she joins CIOs, CTOs, and other technology executives in this world-class professional network. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements.

"We are honored to welcome Shannon Goggin into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Goggin has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum and will also be invited to work with the Forbes editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am thrilled to join this high-energy, insightful community to share my points of view across a range of topics impacting the technology arena today, and to learn and grow from other tech leaders," said Goggin. "As a collaborative disruptor advancing the modernization of data practices in the benefits industry through Noyo, I look forward to leveraging this powerful Forbes network as an entrepreneur, leader, and member of an industry on the cusp of digital transformation."

About Noyo

Noyo is the modern data infrastructure making frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry through seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is synchronized and made instantly available anywhere it's needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered and enhancing experiences for all. To learn more about how Noyo's industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for Noyo, mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

