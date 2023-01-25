Ranked Number 1 in the Nation - Alpha Motors' Offering Raised the Most Capital Out of All Reg CF Offerings Last Week

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced it had achieved raising the most capital in the nation last week (almost 10% of all crowdfunding dollars), according to a funding report published by KingsCrowd, through its Reg CF Equity Offering on StartEngine, a private investment platform regulated by the SEC.

"Supporters of Alpha have been coming together to Move Humanity! We believe our momentum is not just for Alpha, but also for the electrification of cars in our nation and globally. The world needs renewable energy solutions in mobility and the heart of Alpha's business is building EVs that people desire. We look forward to continuing our efforts to bring our EVs to the market," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Highlighting the company's attributes, Alpha is differentiated by:

Patented Technology – Alpha has proprietary advantages in technology, design, and process enabling speed-to-market efficiency of award-winning EV designs.

Strong Market Demand – Alpha has received over 52,500 vehicle preorder indications to date in addition to distribution agreements in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The EV market is expected to surpass US$1.5 trillion by 2030.

Experience and Ability to Execute – Alpha's automotive business proficiency comes from decades of experience at major corporations. Alpha has formed OEM-level strategic partnerships in the U.S. to efficiently develop and manufacture highly competitive EVs.

To learn more about Alpha Motors' REG CF Offering visit www.startengine.com/offering/alphamotor.

ABOUT

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing modular vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

