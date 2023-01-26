Federal Information Security Professional Program gains DoD SkillBridge Approval

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Cybersecurity Group's (VCSG) Federal Information Security Professional Program has become a DoD approved SkillBridge program. This advanced program is designed to allow Active-Duty US Service Members to be trained, mentored, certified, and hired in the last 180 days of their enlistment. Central to the program is the Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) Certification from (ISC)². CISSP meets the mandated certification level required by Department of Defense (DoD) Directive 8570/8140 for government cybersecurity professionals.

VCSG President, Paul Gozaloff, stated "Federal Agencies, and the US Military face greater challenges in meeting their workforce goals than typical US Companies. This is because these sensitive positions require high level security clearances (i.e., TS/SCI with CI Polygraph) taking over a year, and tens of thousands of dollars, to obtain. Our program success is based on the premise that it is easier, faster, and less expensive to train, hire, or contract an already cleared certified US Service member than to endure the excessive time, and expense, required to sponsor a new security clearance candidate.

Mr. Gozaloff also stated "CISSP is the starting point of our program, followed by expertise in the federal guidelines promulgated by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This expertise is certified by the Federal Information Technology Security Professional Certification (FITSP). In Phase Three service members undergo specialty cybersecurity training, certifications, and mentorship to align with open positions in the Federal Cybersecurity Workforce".

Federal Cybersecurity Professional (FCP) candidates are required to meet baseline training and certification in the first two phases. Phase three allows clients to specify the advanced training requirements meeting their specific cybersecurity workforce requirements.

Federal Information Security Professional Program phases include:

Phase 1. DoD 8570 IAT Level III Cybersecurity Workforce Certification - CISSP

Phase 2. Federal Information Technology Security Professional (FITSP) Certification

Phase 3. Advanced Custom Training to specific job requirements (AWS, GIAC, MITRE, etc.)

Interested Federal Agencies, or Contractors, with sensitive Cybersecurity Workforce requirements can contact Paul Gozaloff, (954) 423 -7352, or email paul@veteranscybersecurity.com.

About Veterans Cybersecurity Group

Veterans Cybersecurity Group, Inc. (VCSG) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in Federal Cybersecurity services. Our consulting engagements include Federal Agency and Contractor Compliance while mentoring US Military members transitioning into the Federal Cybersecurity Workforce.

