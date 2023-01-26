Morgan™ at the New England Mortgage Expo

BUENA PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun West Mortgage™ and Celligence™ CEO, Pavan Agarwal, spoke at the New England Mortgage Expo. He discussed topics ranging from blockchain technology to Celligence's™ groundbreaking artificial intelligence program, Morgan™. Gone are the days of babysitting your loan, with Morgan™ Loan officers can break free and focus their time on helping more borrowers buy the home of their dreams.

During the blockchain panel, Mr. Agarwal discussed blockchain and AI technology. Although the rest of the panel asserted the technology would be here in ten years, Pavan explained that Celligence™ has already created an integrated blockchain and AI platform with Morgan™. The technology is here and Celligence™ is the industry leader. Pavan explained that Sun West has had Morgan in production for over four years and has been publicly using it for over a year, and how Sun West will launch Morgan's crypto wallet and blockchain based loan origination in Q2 of this year. Sun West Mortgage™ has decades of technological expertise, and truly understands that blockchain is here and an invaluable tool in the banking industry. Pavan advised "Take the red pill. Understand that the technology is here today and don't fight the technology, embrace it and use it to multiply your business."

The following day Mr. Agarwal showcased Morgan™'s one-of-a-kind problem solving skills. No other artificial intelligence platform is anywhere near the same technological capabilities as Morgan™. Other platforms act as a simple chatbot, while Morgan™ can actually process a loan. According to Pavan, Morgan™ is years ahead and he achieved this through constantly evolving his technology throughout the decades. Morgan does to loan origination what Apple did to the cellphone. Even with the advent of smartphones, mortgage loan originators are still bound to their laptops. Pavan emphasized that with Morgan™, mortgage professionals will be able to work with far less constraints. Now originating a loan will be as simple as having a text message conversation. In fact, Christopher Kelly, a loan originator at Sun West Mortgage, was in the audience and he explained to the event how, during the presentation, he, in real time, released a CD and scheduled closing of one of his borrowers simply by talking to Morgan and he didn't miss a moment of the presentation.

Pavan has made it clear- do not fear technology, accept it and use it to improve your business. Artificial intelligence is not here to take away your job, rather, to make your job easier and more efficient. A mortgage loan originator's main goal should be to help as many borrowers as possible by closing as many loans as possible and Morgan™ makes that possible.

Find out more at www.HelloMorgan.com

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS ID 3277)

At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide the most fitting loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so the customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress- free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 42 years of experience has been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit http://www.swmc.com/swmc/disclaimer.php for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis.php to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 6131 Orangethorpe Avenue, Suite 500, Buena Park, CA 90620, Phone: (800) 453-7884

About Celligence™

Celligence is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (Sun West), one of the largest independent, privately owned financial services companies. As one of the fastest growing fin-tech companies, Celligence provide exceptional service, technology, and product innovation.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers are continuously filing new patents and expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition and retention algorithms, and AI based process automation.

