Princeton TMX Follows Recent Strategic Transaction with Key Additions to Leadership

Ned Stringham (Board), Amy Steadman (CFO), and Erica Hines (Director of Client Onboarding) join the Company to Help Build the Market Leading TMS for Industrial Shippers

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton TMX, LLC ("Princeton TMX" or the "Company"), an industrial shipping solutions provider, announced today that Ned Stringham, a distinguished software investor and entrepreneur, has joined the Company's Board of Managers. Additionally, the Company has hired Amy Steadman as CFO and Erica Hines as Director of Client Onboarding. These roles and additional hires planned for 2023 will help accelerate the business towards its goal of delivering market leading business value to industrial shippers.

Tim Minnich, Princeton TMX's President and CEO, said, "We are pleased to welcome Ned to the Princeton TMX Board. Ned has played a central role in building several industry leading software companies. His experience will be invaluable to Princeton TMX as we grow and scale."

Mr. Stringham brings a long track record as a successful entrepreneur and investor focused on vertical software. Over the last 18 years, he has actively invested his own capital through his private investment firm 42 Ventures in numerous software businesses, both on his own and in partnership with several private equity firms. Collectively these companies have delivered well over $1 billion in equity returns to their investors. Mr. Stringham takes an active role in his investments, acting in most instances as the Executive Chairman or CEO and in several cases as a Founder. Among these businesses are SwipeClock, Insurance Technologies, FAST, Inside Real Estate, TouchPath, and Simpleview. Mr. Stringham received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and B.S. degrees in Philosophy and Political Science from the University of Utah, where he was a Truman Scholar and Student Body President.

Mr. Minnich added, "We are fortunate to attract immensely talented executives like Amy and Erica. Bringing them into the Company is a positive reflection on our current team and its recent success and validation of the plans we have put in place with our financial partners, The Stephens Group, LLC, to continue our growth over the years to come."

Ms. Steadman has more than 15 years of experience in technology, software, finance, strategy, and investing. Most recently, she held finance and strategy positions with two North Carolina-based software businesses, PSPDFKit and AvidXchange, Inc. She also previously worked at the National Football League and The Carlyle Group with a focus on technology. Ms. Steadman received her M.B.A from Harvard Business School and a B.A. degree in Economics with honors from the University of North Carolina, where she was a starter and scholarship member of the Varsity Women's Soccer team that won a Division 1 National Championship in 2003.

Mrs. Hines will be responsible for building out a high-touch customer onboarding program, including managing implementation for customers and ensuring a great customer experience. She brings over 15 years of client onboarding and account management experience to Princeton TMX. She most recently worked at Green Line Benefits and Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana in employee engagement and account management roles. She graduated from Ball State University in 2008 while also being an active member of the Air National Guard at the 122nd Fighter Wing, in Fort Wayne IN.

About Princeton TMX

Princeton TMX (princetontmx.com) offers shippers a cloud-based transportation management system that automates, streamlines and optimizes transportation transactions. The results are increased efficiency, simpler workflow, and lower cost. Over 10,000 users in North America manage more than $5 billion of freight spend through the flexible modular TMS system.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens, Jr. and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With nearly $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, technology infrastructure and vertical software.

Contact:

The Stephens Group, LLC

Allie Laborde

501-320-0595

alaborde@stephensgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Princeton TMX