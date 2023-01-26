ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income was $148 million, or $1.37 per share, on revenues of $1.727 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $168 million, or $1.51 per share, on revenues of $1.770 billion.
For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $658 million, or $6.03 per share, on revenues of $7.238 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income was $599 million, or $5.36 per share, on revenues of $6.461 billion.
"2022 was a very successful year across the entire Robert Half enterprise. We grew full-year revenues and earnings per share — both by more than 12 percent — and achieved new record levels for each," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "All of our major practice areas — contract, permanent placement and Protiviti — reached new all-time highs, over and above the very strong growth in the prior year. We enter 2023 optimistic about our ability to navigate the uncertain global macroeconomic environment and the tight labor markets around the world.
"The energy and dedication of our global teams made possible a record number of awards and accolades in 2022. Fourth-quarter recognition included being named as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies. We are particularly proud of the recognition we continue to receive for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Waddell concluded.
Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers.
Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.
Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.
Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result, suffer errors in its financial reporting.
Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.
Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.
ATTACHED:
Summary of Operations
Supplemental Financial Information
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Service revenues
$ 1,727,026
$ 1,769,917
$ 7,238,142
$ 6,461,444
Costs of services
1,007,979
1,025,799
4,144,093
3,765,416
Gross margin
719,047
744,118
3,094,049
2,696,028
Selling, general and administrative expenses
545,129
544,551
2,117,296
1,951,282
(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation
trusts
(24,819)
(23,040)
86,139
(61,078)
Amortization of intangible assets
417
517
1,667
2,241
Interest income, net
(4,778)
(52)
(8,008)
(197)
Income before income taxes
203,098
222,142
896,955
803,780
Provision for income taxes
55,445
54,198
239,036
205,154
Net income
$ 147,653
$ 167,944
$ 657,919
$ 598,626
Diluted net income per share
$ 1.37
$ 1.51
$ 6.03
$ 5.36
Shares:
Basic
106,980
109,488
108,214
110,482
Diluted
107,808
111,020
109,171
111,718
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
% of
2021
% of
2022
% of
2021
% of
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME
INFORMATION:
Contract talent solutions
$ 105,420
9.8 %
$ 114,174
10.2 %
$ 492,281
10.9 %
$ 393,872
9.8 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
$ 21,365
13.7 %
$ 27,202
17.2 %
$ 127,622
17.6 %
$ 106,465
18.7 %
Protiviti
$ 71,952
14.4 %
$ 81,231
16.4 %
$ 270,711
13.7 %
$ 305,487
16.5 %
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 658,626
$ 619,001
Accounts receivable, net
$ 1,018,287
$ 984,691
Total assets
$ 2,964,488
$ 2,952,359
Total current liabilities
$ 1,216,202
$ 1,358,673
Total stockholders' equity
$ 1,568,558
$ 1,381,051
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Depreciation
$ 47,398
$ 52,210
Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs
$ 40,357
$ 31,240
Capital expenditures
$ 61,120
$ 36,611
Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)
3,318
2,796
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously OfficeTeam, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.
The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.
2020
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
SERVICE REVENUES:
Finance and accounting
$ 701,762
$ 496,573
$ 506,515
$ 552,116
$ 600,387
$ 663,892
$ 732,365
$ 768,204
$ 801,690
$ 810,910
$ 805,229
$ 767,354
Administrative and customer
support
239,979
136,299
173,685
214,985
220,467
263,192
279,370
295,872
284,906
274,141
250,531
233,056
Technology
196,652
162,028
161,007
175,730
172,239
194,233
215,500
213,414
213,327
218,190
216,735
209,009
Elimination of intersegment
revenues
(46,273)
(41,514)
(59,816)
(92,393)
(103,818)
(143,036)
(172,534)
(161,004)
(144,200)
(137,548)
(132,745)
(137,738)
Total contract talent solutions
1,092,120
753,386
781,391
850,438
889,275
978,281
1,054,701
1,116,486
1,155,723
1,165,693
1,139,750
1,071,681
Permanent placement talent
solutions
120,489
71,030
87,203
91,387
111,703
143,640
156,444
158,133
186,782
200,096
182,329
155,948
Protiviti
294,082
283,910
321,303
362,261
397,402
458,660
501,421
495,298
472,329
497,038
511,376
499,397
Total service revenues
$ 1,506,691
$ 1,108,326
$ 1,189,897
$ 1,304,086
$ 1,398,380
$ 1,580,581
$ 1,712,566
$ 1,769,917
$ 1,814,834
$ 1,862,827
$ 1,833,455
$ 1,727,026
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.
The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.
Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.
As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:
- Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
- Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Relationships
Year Ended December 31,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Gross Margin
Contract talent solutions
$ 427,736
$ 444,295
$ 427,736
$ 444,295
39.9 %
39.8 %
39.9 %
39.8 %
$ 1,804,029
$ 1,598,716
$ 1,804,029
$ 1,598,716
39.8 %
39.6 %
39.8 %
39.6 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
155,559
157,862
155,559
157,862
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
723,706
568,983
723,706
568,983
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
99.8 %
Protiviti
135,752
141,961
139,862
145,244
27.2 %
28.7 %
28.0 %
29.3 %
566,314
528,329
552,465
537,176
28.6 %
28.5 %
27.9 %
29.0 %
Total
$ 719,047
$ 744,118
$ 723,157
$ 747,401
41.6 %
42.0 %
41.9 %
42.2 %
$ 3,094,049
$ 2,696,028
$ 3,080,200
$ 2,704,875
42.7 %
41.7 %
42.6 %
41.9 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 427,736
39.9 %
$ 155,559
99.8 %
$ 135,752
27.2 %
$ 719,047
41.6 %
$ 444,295
39.8 %
$ 157,862
99.8 %
$ 141,961
28.7 %
$ 744,118
42.0 %
Adjustments (1)
—
—
—
—
4,110
0.8 %
4,110
0.3 %
—
—
—
—
3,283
0.6 %
3,283
0.2 %
As Adjusted
$ 427,736
39.9 %
$ 155,559
99.8 %
$ 139,862
28.0 %
$ 723,157
41.9 %
$ 444,295
39.8 %
$ 157,862
99.8 %
$ 145,244
29.3 %
$ 747,401
42.2 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Gross Margin
As Reported
$ 1,804,029
39.8 %
$ 723,706
99.8 %
$ 566,314
28.6 %
$ 3,094,049
42.7 %
$ 1,598,716
39.6 %
$ 568,983
99.8 %
$ 528,329
28.5 %
$ 2,696,028
41.7 %
Adjustments (1)
—
—
—
—
(13,849)
(0.7 %)
(13,849)
(0.1 %)
—
—
—
—
8,847
0.5 %
8,847
0.2 %
As Adjusted
$ 1,804,029
39.8 %
$ 723,706
99.8 %
$ 552,465
27.9 %
$ 3,080,200
42.6 %
$ 1,598,716
39.6 %
$ 568,983
99.8 %
$ 537,176
29.0 %
$ 2,704,875
41.9 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended December 31,
Relationships
Year Ended December 31,
Relationships
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
As Reported
As Adjusted
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
Contract talent solutions
$ 340,492
$ 347,826
$ 322,316
$ 330,121
31.8 %
31.2 %
30.1 %
29.6 %
$ 1,248,378
$ 1,251,565
$ 1,311,748
$ 1,204,844
27.5 %
31.0 %
28.9 %
29.8 %
Permanent placement talent solutions
136,727
132,712
134,194
130,660
87.7 %
83.9 %
86.1 %
82.6 %
587,164
468,028
596,084
462,518
81.0 %
82.1 %
82.2 %
81.2 %
Protiviti
67,910
64,013
67,910
64,013
13.6 %
12.9 %
13.6 %
12.9 %
281,754
231,689
281,754
231,689
14.2 %
12.5 %
14.2 %
12.5 %
Total
$ 545,129
$ 544,551
$ 524,420
$ 524,794
31.6 %
30.8 %
30.4 %
29.7 %
$ 2,117,296
$ 1,951,282
$ 2,189,586
$ 1,899,051
29.3 %
30.2 %
30.3 %
29.4 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
solutions
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 340,492
31.8 %
$ 136,727
87.7 %
$ 67,910
13.6 %
$ 545,129
31.6 %
$ 347,826
31.2 %
$ 132,712
83.9 %
$ 64,013
12.9 %
$ 544,551
30.8 %
Adjustments (1)
(18,176)
(1.7 %)
(2,533)
(1.6 %)
—
—
(20,709)
(1.2 %)
(17,705)
(1.6 %)
(2,052)
(1.3 %)
—
—
(19,757)
(1.1 %)
As Adjusted
$ 322,316
30.1 %
$ 134,194
86.1 %
$ 67,910
13.6 %
$ 524,420
30.4 %
$ 330,121
29.6 %
$ 130,660
82.6 %
$ 64,013
12.9 %
$ 524,794
29.7 %
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
Contract talent
Permanent placement
Protiviti
Total
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
$
% of
Selling, General and
Administrative Expenses
As Reported
$ 1,248,378
27.5 %
$ 587,164
81.0 %
$ 281,754
14.2 %
$ 2,117,296
29.3 %
$ 1,251,565
31.0 %
$ 468,028
82.1 %
$ 231,689
12.5 %
$ 1,951,282
30.2 %
Adjustments (1)
63,370
1.4 %
8,920
1.2 %
—
—
72,290
1.0 %
(46,721)
(1.2 %)
(5,510)
(0.9 %)
—
—
(52,231)
(0.8 %)
As Adjusted
$ 1,311,748
28.9 %
$ 596,084
82.2 %
$ 281,754
14.2 %
$ 2,189,586
30.3 %
$ 1,204,844
29.8 %
$ 462,518
81.2 %
$ 231,689
12.5 %
$ 1,899,051
29.4 %
(1)
Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):
(in thousands)
The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2022
% of
2021
% of
2022
% of
2021
% of
Income before income taxes
$ 203,098
11.8 %
$ 222,142
12.6 %
$ 896,955
12.4 %
$ 803,780
12.4 %
Interest income, net
(4,778)
(0.3 %)
(52)
0.0 %
(8,008)
(0.1 %)
(197)
0.0 %
Amortization of intangible assets
417
0.0 %
517
0.0 %
1,667
0.0 %
2,241
0.1 %
Combined segment income
$ 198,737
11.5 %
$ 222,607
12.6 %
$ 890,614
12.3 %
$ 805,824
12.5 %
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Reported)
Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates
(As Adjusted)
2021
2022
2021
2022
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Global
Finance and accounting
44.6
39.1
33.5
22.1
9.9
-0.1
43.5
39.8
34.6
24.4
12.8
2.9
Administrative and customer support
60.8
37.6
29.2
4.2
-10.3
-21.2
60.0
38.4
30.5
6.3
-7.8
-18.8
Technology
33.8
21.4
23.9
12.3
0.6
-2.1
33.1
21.8
24.6
13.9
2.5
0.5
Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)
188.4
74.3
38.9
-3.8
-23.1
-14.5
187.5
75.1
40.1
-1.9
-20.8
-11.5
Total contract talent solutions
35.0
31.3
30.0
19.2
8.1
-4.0
34.0
31.9
31.0
21.3
10.7
-1.2
Permanent placement talent solutions
79.4
73.0
67.2
39.3
16.5
-1.4
77.7
73.8
68.8
42.6
20.3
2.4
Total talent solutions
39.4
35.3
34.1
21.7
9.2
-3.7
38.4
36.0
35.2
24.0
12.0
-0.8
Protiviti
56.1
36.7
18.9
8.4
2.0
0.8
55.1
37.4
20.0
10.8
4.8
4.0
Total
43.9
35.7
29.8
17.9
7.1
-2.4
42.9
36.3
30.9
20.2
9.9
0.6
United States
Contract talent solutions
35.5
33.4
33.4
22.7
11.3
-3.4
35.5
33.6
33.4
22.7
11.3
-2.9
Permanent placement talent solutions
85.1
78.6
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.4
85.1
78.9
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.9
Total talent solutions
40.0
37.2
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.9
40.0
37.4
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.4
Protiviti
53.7
31.7
17.0
8.3
4.1
3.6
53.7
31.9
17.0
8.3
4.1
4.1
Total
43.8
35.6
31.7
20.2
10.0
-1.1
43.8
35.8
31.7
20.2
10.0
-0.6
International
Contract talent solutions
33.0
24.0
18.5
7.0
-3.2
-6.3
29.1
26.3
23.5
16.6
8.7
5.3
Permanent placement talent solutions
67.3
61.9
44.7
28.0
2.9
-7.5
62.1
64.0
50.0
39.0
15.4
4.3
Total talent solutions
37.7
29.2
22.5
10.5
-2.2
-6.5
33.7
31.6
27.5
20.3
9.8
5.2
Protiviti
65.9
58.3
26.2
8.6
-6.3
-9.2
61.4
61.2
32.3
20.6
7.3
3.7
Total
44.3
36.2
23.4
10.0
-3.3
-7.3
40.1
38.6
28.7
20.4
9.1
4.8
(1)
Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.
The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Finance and accounting
As Reported
44.6
39.1
33.5
22.1
9.9
-0.1
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
0.3
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
Currency Impact
-0.8
0.4
1.3
2.3
2.7
2.2
As Adjusted
43.5
39.8
34.6
24.4
12.8
2.9
Administrative and customer support
As Reported
60.8
37.6
29.2
4.2
-10.3
-21.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.7
Currency Impact
-0.6
0.7
1.5
2.1
2.4
1.7
As Adjusted
60.0
38.4
30.5
6.3
-7.8
-18.8
Technology
As Reported
33.8
21.4
23.9
12.3
0.6
-2.1
Billing Days Impact
-0.1
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.9
Currency Impact
-0.6
0.3
0.9
1.6
1.8
1.7
As Adjusted
33.1
21.8
24.6
13.9
2.5
0.5
Elimination of intersegment revenues
As Reported
188.4
74.3
38.9
-3.8
-23.1
-14.5
Billing Days Impact
-0.4
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
Currency Impact
-0.5
0.7
1.4
1.9
2.1
2.2
As Adjusted
187.5
75.1
40.1
-1.9
-20.8
-11.5
Total contract talent solutions
As Reported
35.0
31.3
30.0
19.2
8.1
-4.0
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.8
Currency Impact
-0.8
0.5
1.2
2.1
2.5
2.0
As Adjusted
34.0
31.9
31.0
21.3
10.7
-1.2
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
79.4
73.0
67.2
39.3
16.5
-1.4
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.1
-0.3
0.0
0.2
0.8
Currency Impact
-1.5
0.7
1.9
3.3
3.6
3.0
As Adjusted
77.7
73.8
68.8
42.6
20.3
2.4
Total talent solutions
As Reported
39.4
35.3
34.1
21.7
9.2
-3.7
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.2
-0.2
0.0
0.1
0.8
Currency Impact
-0.8
0.5
1.3
2.3
2.7
2.1
As Adjusted
38.4
36.0
35.2
24.0
12.0
-0.8
Protiviti
As Reported
56.1
36.7
18.9
8.4
2.0
0.8
Billing Days Impact
-0.3
0.2
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
Currency Impact
-0.7
0.5
1.3
2.4
2.6
2.4
As Adjusted
55.1
37.4
20.0
10.8
4.8
4.0
Total
As Reported
43.9
35.7
29.8
17.9
7.1
-2.4
Billing Days Impact
-0.2
0.1
-0.2
0.0
0.2
0.8
Currency Impact
-0.8
0.5
1.3
2.3
2.6
2.2
As Adjusted
42.9
36.3
30.9
20.2
9.9
0.6
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
35.5
33.4
33.4
22.7
11.3
-3.4
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
35.5
33.6
33.4
22.7
11.3
-2.9
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
85.1
78.6
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.4
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
85.1
78.9
78.3
44.3
22.4
1.9
Total talent solutions
As Reported
40.0
37.2
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.9
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
40.0
37.4
37.8
25.2
12.6
-2.4
Protiviti
As Reported
53.7
31.7
17.0
8.3
4.1
3.6
Billing Days Impact
—
0.2
—
0.0
0.0
0.5
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
53.7
31.9
17.0
8.3
4.1
4.1
Total
As Reported
43.8
35.6
31.7
20.2
10.0
-1.1
Billing Days Impact
0.0
0.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
Currency Impact
―
―
―
―
―
―
As Adjusted
43.8
35.8
31.7
20.2
10.0
-0.6
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):
Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL
Q3 2021
Q4 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2022
Q3 2022
Q4 2022
Contract talent solutions
As Reported
33.0
24.0
18.5
7.0
-3.2
-6.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.5
0.1
-0.4
0.2
0.5
2.1
Currency Impact
-3.4
2.2
5.4
9.4
11.4
9.5
As Adjusted
29.1
26.3
23.5
16.6
8.7
5.3
Permanent placement talent solutions
As Reported
67.3
61.9
44.7
28.0
2.9
-7.5
Billing Days Impact
-0.6
0.1
-0.5
0.2
0.6
2.2
Currency Impact
-4.6
2.0
5.8
10.8
11.9
9.6
As Adjusted
62.1
64.0
50.0
39.0
15.4
4.3
Total talent solutions
As Reported
37.7
29.2
22.5
10.5
-2.2
-6.5
Billing Days Impact
-0.5
0.2
-0.4
0.1
0.5
2.2
Currency Impact
-3.5
2.2
5.4
9.7
11.5
9.5
As Adjusted
33.7
31.6
27.5
20.3
9.8
5.2
Protiviti
As Reported
65.9
58.3
26.2
8.6
-6.3
-9.2
Billing Days Impact
-0.7
0.1
-0.5
0.2
0.5
2.1
Currency Impact
-3.8
2.8
6.6
11.8
13.1
10.8
As Adjusted
61.4
61.2
32.3
20.6
7.3
3.7
Total
As Reported
44.3
36.2
23.4
10.0
-3.3
-7.3
Billing Days Impact
-0.6
0.1
-0.4
0.2
0.5
2.2
Currency Impact
-3.6
2.3
5.7
10.2
11.9
9.9
As Adjusted
40.1
38.6
28.7
20.4
9.1
4.8
View original content to download multimedia:
