IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions acquires Adler Tank Rentals creating a national platform for delivering specialty waste management, containment, and transport solutions

BAYTOWN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its December 15, 2022, relaunch and brand update, IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions has today announced its acquisition of Adler Tank Rentals, expanding its service offerings, assets and geographic reach.

Headquartered in Baytown, Texas, IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions is an industry-leading provider of specialty waste management solutions and temporary storage and containment equipment for hazardous and non-hazardous waste. The Company serves its customers through a network of over 50 branches with an industry leading young fleet of over 30,000 specialized rental assets used to store, separate, and transport hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

Headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, Adler Tank Rentals is a provider of liquid and solid containment solutions for storage of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Adler rents temporary storage tanks and containers used in energy, environmental, industrial and construction applications across the U.S.

"IRONCLAD is thrilled to embrace the Adler business as we chart the future growth of our company," says Eric John, CEO of IRONCLAD Environmental Solutions. "As an organization that focuses on providing turnkey liquid and solid waste containment solutions with a large fleet of high-quality equipment, the acquisition of Adler allows us to expand into new markets and invest more into our fleet. Our priority remains delivering efficient, expedient, and compliant waste management solutions for our customers."

The acquisition of Adler transforms IRONCLAD into a national environmental solutions business focused on specialty containment for hazardous and non-hazardous waste, through our expansive fleet of rigorously-tested equipment. Under Eric's direction, the newly expanded IRONCLAD is poised to emphasize its commitment to turnkey environmental solutions.

"This company's growth is fueled by excellence, and the addition of Adler only sets it up for additional success," said Corwynne Carruthers, Managing Director of Kinderhook. "As we continue to strengthen the team and add new resources, Eric and his colleagues will continue to excel in the provision of logistics based environmental solutions for the ongoing waste management needs of our customers."

Across the industries it serves, IRONCLAD will continue driving change when it comes to both sustainability and technological innovation. IRONCLAD's rentals and solutions are inherently sustainable, as they work to help clients minimize resources and environmental impact. The company's proprietary software product, Envirotrack, delivers transparency and tracking capabilities to customers, enabling them to reduce required resources and build efficiencies into their operation. Paired with IRONCLAD's rigorous commitment to safety and customer service, these attributes empower the organization to deliver top-quality, specialty and custom solutions across industries.

"IRONCLAD's mission is to take care of its customers — and that's a winning strategy," said Robert Michalik, Managing Director at Kinderhook. "This acquisition will strengthen their team, assets, and ability to drive service and innovation. As customers expect more from vendors, IRONCLAD is already ahead of the curve in its exemplary specialty solutions and service."

About Kinderhook Industries

Founded in 2003, Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $5.4 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 375 investments and follow-on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth-oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit https://www.kinderhook.com

About Ironclad Environmental Solutions

For more information, please visit https://www.IroncladEnvironmental.com

About Adler Tank Rentals

For more information, please visit https://www.adlertankrentals.com

