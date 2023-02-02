Bluum Earns No. 11 Ranking on Systems Contractor News' List of Top 50 Systems Integrators

PHOENIX, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider, announced that it has been honored by Systems Contractor News (SCN) as No. 11 on its Top 50 Systems Integrators in the Commercial AV Industry list for 2022.

2022 marks the second consecutive year Bluum has been named a Top 50 Integrator by Systems Contractor News.

It marks the second consecutive year in which Bluum was honored by Systems Contractor News for its superior design consultation, integration, installation and best-in-class technology for businesses looking for collaboration and communication solutions.

"It is always an honor to be featured on the prestigious SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators list," Bluum CEO Erez Pikar said. "Our systems integration team aims to deliver world-class customer experiences to our K-12, higher education, government and corporate customers. This ranking validates that even during a year fraught with business challenges, we were still able to deliver just that."

Unlike the past couple of lists, which relied on three-year averages to account for the impact of the pandemic, SCN has returned to calculating results based on projected revenue for commercial AV systems installations for the current year. In addition to this honor, Bluum captured the coveted CRN Triple Crown Award for solution provider excellence, skyrocketed more than 1,000 places to the No. 1,310 ranking on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, earned the No. 9 position on the Phoenix Business Journal's list of Top 50 Private Companies and placed five of its senior leaders on the CRN 2022 Women of the Channel list.

Systems Contractor News currently features the Top 50 integrators in its latest issue. To learn more, visit https://www.avnetwork.com/news/scn-top-50-systems-integrators-2022.

About Bluum

Bluum empowers educators with technology solutions that improve learning and make it more accessible, assisting more than 26 million students to grow and flourish. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact

Stefan Swiat

Director of Communications

O: 602-809-7028

stefan.swiat@bluum.com

