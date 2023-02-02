Cox Communications acquires Logicworks

ATLANTA and NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Communications has acquired New York-based Logicworks, a professional and managed cloud services company.

Logicworks joins Cox’s portfolio of commercial services companies that work together to serve business connectivity, telecom and IT needs. (PRNewswire)

Cloud impacts every corner of the business world, including organizations of all sizes, needs, and industries. Logicworks is a high-growth managed cloud services company that empowers customers to migrate, run and operate business applications on AWS and Azure platforms. By bringing together Logicworks with RapidScale, a Cox Business company, Cox will strengthen its offering to provide cutting edge cloud solutions to U.S.-based companies around the globe.

"With Logicworks in our commercial services portfolio, we can help customers better migrate and manage systems in the cloud while they focus on business priorities," said Mark Greatrex, president, Cox Communications. "This acquisition is part of our larger plan to offer a comprehensive suite of innovative IT solutions."

Logicworks joins Cox's portfolio of commercial businesses that work together to holistically serve commercial customers' connectivity, telecom and IT needs.

"Cox and Logicworks share the same vision surrounding the underserved public cloud managed services space. This partnership creates a fantastic opportunity for us to step in and become a market leader. It enables us to continue to capitalize on the increasing demand in the market as well as broaden our opportunities for growth," said Ken Ziegler, CEO of Logicworks.

Cox was represented by King & Spalding LLP. Logicworks was represented by Jefferies LLC and Cooley LLP.

About Cox Business:

The commercial services division of Cox Communications, Cox Business, provides fiber-based network and managed and cloud solutions that support applications and create connected environments for more than 370,000 businesses nationwide, including health care providers, K−12 and higher education, financial institutions and government organizations. We also serve most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecom carriers in the U.S. through our wholesale division. For more information, visit www.coxbusiness.com .

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve nearly seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Logicworks:

Logicworks helps customers migrate, run, and operate mission critical workloads on AWS and Azure with security, scalability, and efficiency baked-in. Our Cloud Reliability Platform combines world-class engineering talent, policy-as-code, and integrated tooling to enable customers to confidently meet compliance regulations, security requirements, cost control, and high availability. Together with our team of dedicated certified engineers and decades of IT management experience, we ensure our customers' success across every stage of the Cloud Adoption Framework.

