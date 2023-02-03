Rittal Opens Its Newest Location in Atlanta, GA - Showcasing the Latest in Industrial Automation and IT Technology Solutions

Rittal Opens Its Newest Location in Atlanta, GA - Showcasing the Latest in Industrial Automation and IT Technology Solutions

The showroom provides a first-hand view of the brand's latest Industry 4.0 technology and solution offerings complementing its previously opened Southeast Regional Distribution Center.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rittal North America, a global manufacturer of industrial and IT enclosures, announces the grand opening of its Southeast Regional Sales office and showroom at The Galleria Office Park in Atlanta, GA. The new showroom displays Rittal's latest in industrial enclosures and climate control, power distribution, software and systems, and IT infrastructure solutions.

Rittal’s ribbon cutting ceremony at its newest SE Regional Office and Showroom in Atlanta, Georgia. It features from left to right: Bob Jennings, CFO; Scott Casey, CSO; Ben Mauldin, Regional VP Southeast; Andreas Ruzic, CEO Rittal USA, EVP Rittal North America; Roy Weston, VP Human Resources. (PRNewswire)

Rittal opens Atlanta, GA location showcasing the latest in industrial automation and IT technology solutions.

Over the past 40 years, Rittal has expanded its footprint in the U.S. The journey began with the first North American manufacturing facility opening in Springfield, Ohio, in 1981, before moving to Urbana, Ohio. Then, further expansion with locations in Houston, Texas; Sparks, Nevada, and North American headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois. Rittal's Atlanta, Georgia Regional Office is its most recent addition.

"After opening our Atlanta Regional Distribution Center in November 2021, we are excited to add this Regional Office showcasing Rittal's innovative technology while housing customer service, inside sales and conference space. This shows Rittal's commitment to be physically closer to its customers, as we support their business growth," said Ben Mauldin, Regional Vice President, Southeast. "The Atlanta facility is a hub for those interested in seeing products and solutions firsthand while learning how to optimize and streamline their value chain at every stage, including engineering, sourcing, manufacturing and operations."

"Expanding our showroom presence in the Southeast allows integrators, OEMs, machine builders, panel builders, and data centers to have better access to see the best innovative solutions for panel building and control manufacturing processes," said Andreas Ruzic, Chief Executive Officer of Rittal USA and Executive Vice President of North America. "We know that end-to-end data is critical for those in manufacturing, and our tailored solutions save time and money in the value creation process, preventing errors and leading to a lasting improvement in productivity."

For more information, www.rittal.com or contact us at email: rittal@rittal.us or by phone: at 800-477-4000.

Image Caption:

Rittal's ribbon cutting ceremony at its newest SE Regional Office and Showroom in Atlanta, Georgia. It features from left to right: Bob Jennings, CFO; Scott Casey, CSO; Ben Mauldin, Regional VP Southeast; Andreas Ruzic, CEO Rittal USA, EVP Rittal North America; Roy Weston, VP Human Resources.

Image may be reproduced. Please name Rittal North America as the source.

About Rittal North America, LLC

Rittal North America, LLC is a global manufacturer and system solutions provider of industrial and IT enclosures, racks, and accessories, including cooling solutions and power management systems for industrial, data center, outdoor, and hybrid applications. Rittal provides innovative, high-quality solutions for practically any industrial or IT infrastructure application, from single enclosures to comprehensive, mission-critical systems. Products are tested and certified to the appropriate standards that apply, including UL, CSA, ATEX, NEMA, and more. For more information, visit www.rittal.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Rittal North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rittal North America LLC