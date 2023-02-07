CLT Alliance recruits 405 jobs, $443M investment to region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative semiconductor manufacturer Pallidus is relocating its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County, an announcement that is expected to bring $443 million investment and 405 jobs to the Charlotte Region.

Pallidus' new corporate headquarters, manufacturing plant, and operations will occupy more than 300,000 square feet in Rock Hill. The relocation provides opportunity for the company to grow its manufacturing capacity. Production at the new facility will help to address the semiconductor shortage in the United States and shore up gaps in the supply chain.

"We welcome Pallidus and are excited to have their company relocate to York County," Charlotte Regional Business Alliance Chief Business Recruitment Officer Danny Chavez said. "The state of South Carolina, along with our region, continues to be a magnet for innovative, next-generation companies like Pallidus. Success stories like these, within our targeted industries, are a testament to our streamlined, dual-state economic development capabilities, and highlight the importance of the Select CLT team having a deep network of site selectors to expand the region's influence."

The CLT Alliance began working on the project last summer after representation reached out to the organization's Select CLT Team on behalf of Pallidus. The company had outgrown its existing space in New York and needed a lower-cost market to meet the production demand for innovative wafer technology. The Select CLT team was able to assist the company representatives as they further evaluated the market and helped York County with research and support as they looked to land the project in the region. Today's announcement is not only the culmination of that collective effort, but also a testament to the collaboration across the Charlotte Region.

"The Select CLT team did a great job assisting us in York County as we worked with Pallidus," Director for Economic Development in York County David Swenson said. "The CLT Alliance mandate to help grow and diversify our regional economy through collaborations and direct engagement with companies, consultants, and public sector partners was demonstrated in the work they did to help Pallidus select our area."

Pallidus uses proprietary technology to produce next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) wafers to power semiconductors and other electronics. Pallidus works to advance the innovative and energy efficient sectors of the economy including electric vehicles and mass transit; wind, solar and smart power transmission; and data centers and telecommunications.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the state of South Carolina, York County, and the city of Rock Hill in supporting our new high-volume semiconductor silicon carbide wafer manufacturing plant and corporate headquarters," Pallidus Vice President Global Facilities Jerry Knowles said. "The decision to select Rock Hill for our next manufacturing facility was the result of extensive research to locate to a community that aligned with our innovative and collaborative spirit, offered an exceptional quality of life for our employees and is easily supported from our research and development facility in New York."

