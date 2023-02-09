AllianceHCM is now an approved partner of Wendy's Quality Supply Chain Co-op

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceHCM, one of the nation's largest privately-held human capital management (HCM) software providers, announced today its partnership with Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. (QSCC), the independent purchasing cooperative for Wendy's restaurants.

QSCC works with leading suppliers and distributors to provide Wendy's restaurants with quality products and services.

This partnership opens up more workforce management software choices for QSCC members, who will receive a preferred price for AllianceHCM's payroll and workforce technology.

As a QSCC partner, AllianceHCM will provide industry-leading HR and payroll technology solutions to member restaurants. AllianceHCM optimizes its payroll and HR technology to best serve operators, general managers, and team members for multi-unit restaurant owners.

"We have a long history working with leading QSR brands like Wendy's," said AllianceHCM President Matt Umholtz. "This partnership with QSCC gives us the opportunity to work more closely with owners and operators to provide payroll and HR services for their employees. We speak to restaurant operators daily, and our dedicated support team is well attuned to what restaurant experts need for their workforces."

QSCC CEO & President Pete Suerken said, "We were impressed by the feedback from existing AllianceHCM restaurant clients, who consistently spoke of exceptional customer service as well as their agility in adapting to new or changing compliance requirements. QSCC is excited to partner with AllianceHCM on behalf of our members."

About AllianceHCM

Alliance Human Capital Management (HCM) is committed to providing the latest workforce technology backed by the most personalized customer service in the industry. Since 1989, we've listened to our users and worked to meet thousands of business owners' unique needs to provide a superior HCM solution and unrivaled client support. Our proprietary online system delivers streamlined applicant tracking, video interviewing, paperless onboarding, Work Opportunity Tax Credits (WOTC) management, employee self-service, payroll processing, HR management, benefits enrollment, timekeeping, expense management, COVID tracking, and more, all within one complete system. You can easily manage employee data from applicant to retirement with AllianceHCM. With an outstanding solution and unparalleled service, we're the HCM provider you've been looking for. See our complete HCM solutions .

About QSCC

Quality Supply Chain Co-op, Inc. (QSCC) was founded in 2010 and is the independent purchasing cooperative for the Wendy's® System based in Dublin, Ohio. QSCC is the second-largest purchasing cooperative in the quick-service restaurant industry with nearly $4 billion in buying power and supports more than 6,000 Wendy's restaurants in the United States and Canada. To learn more about QSCC and how to become a supplier or distribution partner, visit www.wqscc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

