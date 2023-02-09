H Code Secures Exclusive Partnership with Media Publisher Grupo La República

H Code, My Code's Digital Media Platform Reaching Hispanic Audiences, Enters Exclusive Partnership with Leading Peruvian Media Publisher

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H Code, My Code's digital media platform for engaging Hispanic audiences, today announced its exclusive partnership with Grupo La República, one of the largest media publishers in Peru with a growing presence in the U.S. H Code will represent 100% of Grupo La Republica's U.S. website inventory including its main website LaRepublica.pe and will also have access to all U.S. website traffic.

"H Code offers an unmatched 360 degree solution for our media publisher network," said Fernando Reynoso, Director of Digital Business, Grupo La República. "Their ability to help publishers connect with U.S. Hispanic audiences with authenticity is something we deeply value. We believe this partnership will be a key component to our overall success and growth amongst this demographic."

This exclusive partnership with Grupo La República further solidifies My Code's position as a leader in multicultural media and allows H Code to maximize advertising revenue for its brand partners both in the U.S. and abroad. The exclusive publisher partners include: Larepublica.pe, libero.pe, wapa.pe, elpopular.pe, buenazo.pe.

H Code plans to focus increased resources and efforts internationally to better serve the LATAM audiences, continuing its leadership within the U.S. multicultural space. The company will announce additional exclusive publisher partners later this year under the H Code division.

"Grupo La República was looking for a U.S. partner that could monetize their full suite of products while providing additional support with one partner. H Code's unparalleled experience, diversity of offerings for the Hispanic community, and reach allows us to provide exceptional audience growth and engagement for our clients and we are excited to embark on this new venture," said Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development, H Code. "The company's sales and operations expansion to Latin America is a true testament as to why we build these exclusive partnerships. Our goal is always to provide our publishers value both here in the U.S. and internationally. Our mission to represent Hispanic audiences with authenticity remains paramount and we will continue to seek partnerships to grow our reach and better serve our clients," said Rivera.

My Code has also made several strategic deals to expand its Hispanic audience reach, including the acquisition of Impremedia, the leading Hispanic news and information company, and Veranda Entertainment, a leading technology and entertainment company.

About My Code

My Code is the leading media company representing the multicultural landscape of America by amplifying, supporting and funding diverse publishers, creators and producers. My Code was formed following the expansion of H Code, a 2x Inc. 5000-ranked company founded in 2015, into additional demographics beyond Hispanic consumers. The company's diverse team of marketers, sellers, researchers, and storytellers specializes in an ever-growing selection of Cultural and Affinity Codes including: A Code, B Code, W Code and Pride Code. My Code helps companies of all sizes reach millions of Hispanic, Black, AANHPI, multicultural female and LGBTQIA+ consumers with unmatched authenticity. As a minority-dominant organization, its team is dedicated to the economic empowerment of the diverse communities and audiences they represent. In 2022, the company acquired Impremedia (the leading Hispanic news publisher) and Veranda Entertainment (which distributes Spanish-language film and television content across CTV platforms) and continues to expand its portfolio to better serve brands and advertisers.

