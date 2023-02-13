BOVIET SOLAR TO EXHIBIT AT INTERSOLAR NA TRADE SHOW AND CONFERENCE IN LONG BEACH, CA, USA

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in the manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, today announced it will attend the InterSolar NA conference and exhibition (https://bovietsolar.com/newsroom?type=trade-events) at the Long Beach convention center .

Boviet Solar will be at Intersolar NA, Exhibit Hall A, Booth #2137

The conference will run from February 13-16. Exhibitions will be held from February 14 to February 16. Boviet Solar's exhibition booth will be located in Exhibit Hall A, booth number 2137.

Boviet Solar will present its Gamma Series™ Mono-Monofacial PV modules as well as its Vega Series™ Mono-Bifacial PV Modules.

Boviet Solar's Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules are designed with better- technology in mind, made from robust products components under stringent quality control steps and high-tech manufacturing processes. PERC, half-cut, multi-busbar, and large cell designs enables Boviet PV modules to pack more power per module, capture more photons, produce more energy, and provide reliable, dependable system performance under different installations requirements, difficult weather, or environmental conditions.

Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar also successfully completed Black and Veatch's independent factory audit in 2022.

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar is part of Boway Alloy and a global Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PERC cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. With a proven track record of success working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. The company offers financial stability, technology know-how, manufacturing excellence and supply chain transparency. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance and quality and have been rated as top performers on the PVEL module reliability scorecard since 2019. Boviet Solar has offices in the USA and Germany, and its global headquarters are in Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.bovietsolar.com.

