CHICAGO AUTO SHOW'S FIRST LOOK FOR CHARITY GALA RAISES MORE THAN $2.5 MILLION

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity gala brought in more than $2.5 million to benefit 18 local charities, and two attendees left with the keys to a new vehicle.

Chicago Auto Show's First Look for Charity black-tie gala set to raise more than $2 million for 18 local charities (PRNewswire)

The black-tie benefit raised $2,520,465 , bringing the 31-year total to $60 million .

Held the evening before the auto show opens its 10-day public run, the black-tie benefit raised $2,520,465, bringing the 31-year total funds raised to $60 million.

"First Look for Charity is one of Chicago's finest one-day fundraisers and we are thrilled to have such a great turnout this year to support the charities," said Kevin Keefe, 2023 Chicago Auto Show chairman. "On behalf of the Chicagoland new-car dealers, we couldn't be prouder to host this benevolent event that directly impacts our communities."

As the name of the event implies, those who attend First Look for Charity are part of the premier viewing of each year's Chicago Auto Show. Tickets to the fundraiser are $275 each, and purchasers can elect to have their proceeds equally benefit all participating charities, or any one charity of their choosing. For the event, the auto show floor is replete with live entertainment and a variety of gourmet food and beverage stations.

A highlight of the evening was the drawing for the event's grand prize vehicles: a 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid and a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, compliments of the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana Honda dealers and Chicagoland Subaru dealers.

The first winner, Patty R., Chicago resident and Misericordia supporter, said "First Look for Charity is one of my favorite events! I have been eyeing the CR-V for a few years. [I am] happy to see it is a hybrid and now it's mine!"

Winning the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek was Eddie H. of Chicago. "Thank you to Subaru for donating to such a wonderful charitable event. My family and me are thrilled to be the lucky winners."

The 2023 First Look for Charity beneficiaries include: 100 Club of Illinois; Advocate Health Care; the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter; Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago; the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago; Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Joliet; Franciscan Community Benefit Services; Glenwood Academy; Habitat for Humanity; the Jesse White Tumbling Team; Lydia Home & Safe Families for Children; and Misericordia; New Star; Special Olympics Illinois; Susan G. Komen, Chicago; and Turning Pointe Autism Foundation.

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 11-20, opening daily at 10 a.m.

For more information on the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com. For high resolution photos and b-roll, visit www.ChicagoAutoShow.com/media/online-newsroom-gallery.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

