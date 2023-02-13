Prealize Health Releases New Report on Social Determinants of Health (SDoH), Showing Extensive Role Non-Clinical Risk Factors Play in Overall Health

Non-clinical behaviors, socioeconomic factors and environmental life circumstances drive 80-90% of long-term health outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prealize, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled predictive analytics company, has released an industry spotlight report investigating the extensive role non-clinical Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) risk factors play in the overall health of Americans.

(PRNewsfoto/Prealize) (PRNewswire)

Research reveals that SDoH—a broad set of contextual, non-clinical health-related behaviors, socioeconomic factors, and environmental life circumstances—actually drive 80% to 90% of long-term health outcomes.

As the healthcare and managed care industry looks to the year ahead, these non-clinical health risks represent an area of promise for their potential to revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered in America. When equipped with population-level data, analytics engines, and technology resources, health plans can make an outsized impact by working with providers and community-based resources to minimize risks that impact care episodes and overall outcomes.

"Our spotlight report helps illustrate the significant role that social determinants of health have upon the overall health and well-being of individuals across insurance populations and conditions," said Linda Hand, CEO Prealize Health . "The data reveals strong correlations between non-clinical risk factors and health outcomes, underscoring the need to advance a more holistic approach to care delivery. Whether patients live near food deserts, are without ready access to public healthcare facilities, or lack access to convenient, reliable, and affordable transportation, their ability to access the preventative and chronic care services they need is at risk."



The new Spotlight on Social Determinants of Health report focuses on four main areas: cardiovascular health, behavioral health, musculoskeletal health and maternal health. Key findings of the report include:

Impact on Cardiovascular Health: Non-clinical risk factors have been found to heavily correlate with acute and emergency care needs. Social determinants such as limited pharmacy access, lack of transportation and high risks of isolation were found to have significant impacts on CV utilization.

Impact on Behavioral Health: Food security was found to be extremely impactful. Limited access to healthy, nourishing, and affordable food was strongly associated with increased utilization.

Impact on Musculoskeletal Health: Findings show that access to public healthcare facilities, primary care providers and reliable transportation were the biggest non-clinical drivers of musculoskeletal risk.

Impact on Maternal Health: The Prealize analysis reviewed the impact of 154 SDoH risks on maternal complications, including extreme prematurity and significant neonatal complications. Emergency care access, financial stressors, and transportation access were found to be most impactful, with the Medicaid populations feeling the consequences most significantly.

"While today most healthcare organizations are in the early stages of designing and launching their SDoH programs, the data illustrates the need for health plans, policymakers, population health advocates, and others to advance adoption of these strategies," said Hand. "By helping to address social factors that contribute to poor health outcomes, health plans have a chance to transform healthcare delivery and make an outsized impact on the overall health and well-being of Americans nationwide."



For more information on Prealize Health, and its insights , solutions and results , please visit prealizehealth.com .

About Prealize

Prealize marries state-of-the-art AI-enabled data science with "next-best action" health insights. Based in San Francisco, the company was founded by two industry thought leaders from Stanford University. Committed to transforming healthcare from reactive to proactive, reducing healthcare costs, and enabling more people to live healthier lives, Prealize partners with health plans, specialty care management companies, healthcare technology companies, employers, and providers across the nation to positively influence the health trajectory of millions of people. For more information, visit www.prealizehealth.com or email info@prealizehealth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

jgonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prealize Health