RDI Technologies Launches Modal Amplified™: New Modal Test & Analysis Solution with Motion Amplification® Technology

Reduces time and complexity of modal testing, provides real-world, instant visualization of structures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RDI Technologies , a global leader in Motion Amplification ® vibration analysis solutions, today announced Modal Amplified™ , a Modal Test and Analysis solution that enables the shift from time-consuming sensor mapping, placement, fixation, and animated modeling to instant visualization and real-life structure testing and analysis. Rather than spend hours and days setting up a test site to determine what a structure theoretically could look like and how it might react using Modal Testing, camera-based Modal Amplified sets up in minutes, can be moved anywhere for multiple views, and instantly visualizes the real-life structure, significantly improving data capture, workflow, and cost for Modal solution users.

Modal Amplified™, a Modal Test and Analysis solution by RDI Technologies. (PRNewswire)

"Modal Testing has been done pretty much the same way for years and we wanted a way to make it more accessible, less time consuming, more real-world, and allow users to get to the data faster without impacting data integrity," said Dr. Jeff Hay, CEO, RDI Technologies. "This drove us to develop a camera-based solution that leverages simultaneous measurement of the force input with the response measured directly from the camera. In Modal Amplified, users can not only immediately visualize the resulting modes shapes, but they can place an unlimited number of sensors across the structure through virtual regions of interests."

"This approach allows users to have Modal results in a matter of minutes all the way from capture to visualizing the modes shapes, complete with dozens, even hundreds of sensors measured across the structure," Hay added. "In Modal Amplified, we're challenging the norm and providing even greater business value around Modal Testing and Analysis."

Modal Amplified automatically calculates mode shape measurements and filters video to the vibration frequencies that are of interest, instantly capturing mode shapes, natural frequency, associated dampening, and movement the human eye and sensors cannot always detect all within the software. This eliminates the need for animating structures or needing to recapture data while performing analysis in one platform.

The introduction of Modal Amplified reimagines how Modal Testing is currently performed and supports Modal users in industries like Automotive and Aerospace with faster, more comprehensive data-driven decision-making.

About RDI Technologies®

RDI Technologies helps reliability and test and measure clients in more than 60 countries and 40 industries gain greater speed to insight while reducing risk and cost. Over 700 corporate and government global customers, including Google, Nissan, Duke Energy, Newmont, Amazon, Chevron, and US Navy, rely on RDI's breakthrough Motion Amplification® platform to see and measure motion previously impossible to visualize by contacting sensors.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram, and YouTube for the latest news, or visit our website www.rditechnologies.com .

Media Contact:

Teri Voss

865-606-1080

RDI Technologies, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RDI Technologies