HINO MOTORS MANUFACTURING, U.S.A. ANNOUNCES NEW MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. announces a new management structure that places emphasis on North American expertise and a refined focus on responsibilities. The new management team, including President, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, represents decades of experience in the USA and brings together a formidable knowledge of manufacturing, compliance and strategy from Hino globally.

Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. appointed Mr. Masamichi Mizukoshi to the position of President/CEO effective February 1, 2023 (PRNewswire)

Appointed to President and CEO, Mr. Masamichi Mizukoshi. Mr. Mizukoshi, a veteran of the automotive industry, has held a number of domestic and international leadership positions over his 35-year career at Toyota Motor Corporation. Most recently and since 2019, Mr. Mizukoshi served as Chief Operating Officer of Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. Previously, Mr. Mizukoshi served as Managing Officer for Hino Motors Ltd. Mr. Mizukoshi succeeds Mr. Takashi Ono, who served as President for Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A. since 2017, is appointed to Chief Toyota Business Officer. The company is thankful to Mr. Ono for his service and leadership of Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A.

Appointed to Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President for Toyota Business, Mr. Davey Jung. Mr. Jung has held numerous roles at Hino Motors Manufacturing Michigan offices throughout the last decade–most recently as Executive Vice President, SVP for Purchasing, Sales, R&D and Corporate Strategy. Previously, during a 13-year period at Dana Incorporated in Ohio, Mr. Jung held positions including Chief Engineer and Director of Sales.

Appointed to Executive Vice President, Mr. Masaki Hanayama. Mr. Hanayama will oversee Hino Motors Manufacturing Truck Business, Production Planning Control and R&D. Most recently, Mr. Hanayama served as Product Strategy Department Officer for Hino Motors Ltd. Previously and over the course of his career since 1994 with Hino Motors Ltd., Mr. Hanayama served Hino Motors Ltd in leadership capacities of Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies (CJPT) Promotion Department General Manager and Corporate Strategy Department Officer.

About HMM and Hino Trucks. Hino Motors Manufacturing U.S.A., Inc. (HMM) Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hino Motors, Ltd., and sister company to Hino Motors Sales, Inc., (Hino Trucks). Together, HMM and Hino Trucks manufacture and distribute America's fastest growing premier truck brand. With a combined ten facilities spanning five states supporting manufacturing, R&D, Sales and Parts Distribution, the two companies employ over 1,500 people. HMM assembles medium duty trucks in Mineral Wells, West Virginia, manufactures automotive parts in Marion, Arkansas, and operates parts centers in Mira Loma, California. HMM is also a Tier-1 supplier of high-quality automotive parts throughout North America.

