Iris&Romeo Announces Its First-Ever Retail Partnership With Credo Beauty

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris&Romeo , the female-founded clean beauty brand known for creating the original skincare/makeup hybrids to help you consume less and get ready faster, announced today its first-ever retail launch with the leading clean beauty retailer, Credo Beauty . Starting today, Iris&Romeo will be debuting its full range of products in 11 stores nationwide in key locations including New York City, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston and will also be available for purchase at credobeauty.com.

"When I launched the company it was my dream to have Credo Beauty as our first retail partner," said Michele Gough Baril, Founder of Iris&Romeo. "Annie Jackson, Co-Founder and COO of Credo Beauty has had a clear vision of bringing together some of the most innovative, ethical, new brands in the space. I'm excited that new and existing customers can now try our amazing sensorial products in real life."

Iris&Romeo is available at Credo Beauty stores nationwide with its full makeup-meets-skincare hybrids, which includes six products:

Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow ($50) – An award-winning, first-of-its-kind formula combining stabilized, time-release Vitamin-C and transparent mineral SPF 50. ($50) – An award-winning, first-of-its-kind formula combining stabilized, time-release Vitamin-C and transparent mineral SPF 50.

Ceramide Multi-Balm ($29) – Skincare + color for cheeks, lips, and face with serum-grade ceramides to strengthen moisture barrier function and add next-level hydration. ($29) – Skincare + color for cheeks, lips, and face with serum-grade ceramides to strengthen moisture barrier function and add next-level hydration.

Best Skin Days SPF 30 ($48) – Makeup + Skincare + SPF 30 all-in-one easy step that gives natural coverage and protection against UVA/UVB and blue light. – Makeup + Skincare + SPF 30 all-in-one easy step that gives natural coverage and protection against UVA/UVB and blue light.

The Reset Luminous Hyaluronic Serum Spray ($45) – A 3-in-1 hyaluronic serum spray that delivers 24-hour hydration, noticeably plumper skin, and a brighter, more luminous complexion. ($45) – A 3-in-1 hyaluronic serum spray that delivers 24-hour hydration, noticeably plumper skin, and a brighter, more luminous complexion.

Brow Up Thickening Brow Balm ($26) – 3-in-1 brow balm that tints, provides flexible hold, and delivers naturally thicker brows instantly. – 3-in-1 brow balm that tints, provides flexible hold, and delivers naturally thicker brows instantly.

Power Peptide Lip Balm ($26) – A 3-in-1 treatment lip balm with clinical levels of collagen-boosting biomimetic triple-peptides. ($26) – A 3-in-1 treatment lip balm with clinical levels of collagen-boosting biomimetic triple-peptides.

All Iris&Romeo products meet the rigorous Credo Clean Standard, which goes beyond a restricted ingredient list and includes innovative sustainable packaging, transparent ethical practices and so much more. Iris&Romeo formulas are free from cyclic silicones, parabens, phthalates, sulfates, polyurethane compounds (otherwise known as PEGS), synthetic fragrances, and 1,394 other harmful ingredients.

"Multi-use products are one of the fastest growing categories at Credo Beauty," said Meg Lim, Credo Beauty Color Merchant. "Michele has created an incredibly thoughtful assortment of products that are easy to understand but can accomplish a lot all at once. I'm especially excited for our customers to try Best Skin Days – the amount of nourishing skincare ingredients, sun protection, and sheer-but-buildable coverage packed into one little jar is astounding."

Since launching in 2019, Iris&Romeo has undergone tremendous growth. In 2022 alone, the brand experienced triple digit growth, which was fueled by a loyal customer base and highly-anticipated product launches, such as its award-winning Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow, and in 2023 is expecting a triple digit sales increase YoY accelerated by direct-to-consumer and retail expansion. In Fall 2022, Iris&Romeo completed a successful capital raise with continued support and investment by lead investor BrandProject and Newbound Ventures . With growth being a major focus in 2023, Iris&Romeo will likewise be investing in the company's product innovation pipeline, continuing to bring one-of-a-kind hybrid products to the forefront.

"We are fortunate to have an excellent investor base who are highly supportive of our retail growth strategy," said Tara Desai, CEO of Iris&Romeo. "Thanks to our investors, we have remained committed to launching new-to-market, innovative hybrid products to quickly scale our DTC business. We look forward to beginning our retail entry with our exclusive partnership with a best-in-class retailer like Credo Beauty."

Iris&Romeo's products are available for purchase online at www.irisandromeo.com , www.credobeauty.com and in-stores. For more information, please visit irisandromeo.com and follow their Instagram at @irisandromeo .

About Iris&Romeo:

Iris&Romeo was born in 2019 from Michele Gough Baril's vision to create high performance skincare and makeup hybrids to help women consume less and get ready faster – so they have more time to live like they mean it. The company makes clean, multi-functional, all-in-one tinted skincare solutions of the highest quality and efficacy. They simplify your morning routine and deliver skin wellness – instantly and over time. Iris&Romeo is founded, led and run by women.

About Credo Beauty:

Credo was founded in 2015 in San Francisco by beauty industry veterans, Annie Jackson, and the company's late visionary, Shashi Batra. Credo currently operates a robust online business, along with 11 stores across the country. The company's trailblazing brand standard, The Credo Clean Standard, is actively building a cleaner, more sustainable, more ethical beauty industry.

