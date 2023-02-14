New food plant for Priya Industrie

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Priya is proud to announce the opening of its new food processing, production, co-packing, packaging, and partnership plant. The operations are scheduled to commence in April 2023. This new 55,000 sq. ft. state of the art facility will meet the growing market demand for production capacity and packaging subcontracting.

"If you are looking for a partner for the processing, production, co-packing and packaging of your food products, we have the capacity, expertise, equipment and technology to satisfy your brand promise," said Mr. Bill Angelopoulos, Vice President of Priya Industrie Inc. "Do not hesitate to contact us to discuss your business needs. We pride ourselves on meeting and exceeding the highest quality standards in the industry."

Strategically located in the vicinity of the Saint-Hubert Airport (YHU) in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, this new plant is the product of a $19M investment. This new facility is GFSI accredited and meets SQF Level 9 standards.

Main technical specifications of the plant

In addition to the 42,000 sq. ft. of production space, the facility has 13,000 sq. ft. of storage space and administrative office use area. The production rooms are temperature optimized at 4ºC and refrigerated with CO2. The freezer storage can accommodate 536 pallets at -18ºC. All voltage types are available. In addition, 4 receiving/shipping docks are included to efficiently meet logistics needs.

Investing in a growing market

"With this new production capacity, we now have the necessary tools to deploy our strategic growth plan for several years to come," added Mr. Angelopoulos. Priya is currently looking for new customers for the production of fast growing products in the food sector.

About Priya

Priya Industrie, founded in 2004 (formerly known under the name Gorepas Industrie), has established itself in the market as a leading and reliable partner with several national and international clients. Priya specializes in the production and co-packing of high quality food products. Its mission is to respond to the ever-changing market with innovative and efficient solutions.

