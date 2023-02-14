Nominations Now Open for the 2023 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards - Celebrating Community Service, DEI and Inspiring Personal Journeys

$10,000 Awarded to Each Winner by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

Submit Nominations Before March 17, 2023, at ChooseRestaurants.org/LeadershipAwards

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards honoring the industry's best-of-the-best in community service and diversity, equity and inclusion. New for 2023, the NRAEF will also celebrate an inspiring individual who has pursued their personal dream of building a future in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.

(PRNewsfoto/National Restaurant Association) (PRNewswire)

The NRAEF is now accepting nominations for the Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards.

Each award winner will receive $10,000 from the NRAEF. The Educational Foundation will also designate a special $2,500 scholarship to be awarded to a future restaurant leader in the winner's name. Award categories include:

Leadership in Community Service – presented by American Express

Recognizes a restaurant that has made a positive impact on their community through charitable efforts, support during a natural disaster/crisis, local job training and/or sustainable practices.





Leadership in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – presented by PepsiCo

Recognizes a restaurant that has demonstrated exceptional leadership in championing diversity, equity and inclusion in their restaurant or foodservice operation, in the community and across the industry.





My Journey Leadership Award

Recognizes an individual who has overcome personal challenges and excelled in the restaurant and foodservice industry. This individual's journey also illustrates the personal and professional opportunities offered across the industry, and the positive impact they have had on their co-workers and community.

Also honored at the Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards will be the 2023 Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality. Presented by Ecolab, the Ambassador of Hospitality Award recognizes an exceptional industry leader who has shown unmatched support for the NRAEF and its work to create opportunity in the industry for people from all backgrounds.

"The Restaurants Advance Leadership Award dinner is our night to celebrate the amazing people and restaurants that are making a real difference in their communities and opening doors of opportunity," said Rob Gifford, president of the NRAEF. "We thank American Express, Ecolab and PepsiCo for sharing our commitment to advance the heart and soul of our industry, its people."

Additional details and nomination forms can be found at: ChooseRestaurants.org/LeadershipAwards. Nominations for Leadership in Community Service, Leadership in DEI and the My Journey Leadership Award close on March 17, 2023.

All winners will be notified on or before April 15, 2023. Nominations may be submitted for multiple awards. Employees of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF and its affiliates are not eligible to participate.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF): As the supporting philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the NRAEF's charitable mission includes enhancing the industry's training and education, career development, and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower, and Advance today's and tomorrow's restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready/HOPES – Partnering with community based organizations to provide people with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and the Restaurant & Hospitality Leadership Center (RHLC) – accredited apprenticeship programs designed to build the careers of service professionals. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org. Click here for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation's 2021 Annual Impact Report.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on americanexpress.com/merchant and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpressbusiness, instagram.com/americanexpressbusiness, linkedin.com/company/american-express-business, and twitter.com/amexbusiness

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $13 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab's innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Restaurants Advance Leadership Awards honoring the industry’s best-of-the-best in community service and diversity, equity and inclusion. Submit nominations before March 17, 2023, at ChooseRestaurants.org/LeadershipAwards. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation