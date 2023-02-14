PEPSI® x PEEPS® Get Back Together to Unveil the Iconic Limited-Edition Marshmallow Cola on Store Shelves, Just in Time for Spring

The Sensational Cola Treat Is Back By Popular Demand and Available Now Nationwide With Augmented Reality Egg Hunt Experience Unlocking Epic Prizes for Fans

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PEPSI® x PEEPS®, the partnership that broke the internet in 2021, is back, and the marshmallow flavored cola is now available at retail for the first time ever. Fans everywhere are invited to usher in spring with the delectable one-of-a-kind treat, available for a limited time only.

Two years ago, PEPSI® x PEEPS® made its unforgettable debut, becoming one of the most talked about collaborations and pop-culture moments of the year. PEPSI® x PEEPS® trended everywhere, from Twitter to late night TV… and was even sold for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market. The highly anticipated drop, only available for 3,000 fans at the time, intrigued cola drinkers everywhere and drove consumer demand, which is why PEPSI® x PEEPS® have decided to make their relationship status official and deliver the sweet treat to retail shelves nationwide.

PEPSI® x PEEPS® is a surprisingly delicious beverage combining the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor consumers know and love. The pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor – paired with the instantly recognizable PEEPS®- inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging – is a true celebration of the approaching spring season.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with PEEPS®, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," said Katelyn Meola, Director – brand Pepsi. "The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and PEEPS® lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in PEPSI® x PEEPS® this time around."

To celebrate the limited-time product launch and kick off the spring season, the iconic PEPSI® x PEEPS® duo is leveraging Snapchat's innovative augmented reality technology to send fans on a virtual egg hunt for a chance to unlock prizes, including a spring trip for two and exclusive PEPSI® x PEEPS® merchandise. To participate, fans must purchase PEPSI® x PEEPS® products and scan the can or bottle with the co-branded AR Lens to unlock a secret code to find out instantly if they have won a prize. To access the Snapchat lens experience, find a PEPSI® x PEEPS® product in stores and head to the brands' social channels.

"The PEEPS® Brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their PEEPSONALITY®! After the astonishingly positive response from our fans to the first PEPSI® x PEEPS® collaboration, we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.

PEPSI® x PEEPS® products are available for purchase nationwide in 7.5 oz Pepsi mini-can multipacks and 20 oz. bottles. To find out where to purchase PEPSI® x PEEPS® products, please visit HERE.

No Purchase Necessary. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Ends 4/17/23. See pepsixpeeps.com for full details.

