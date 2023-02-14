Skyhorse launches new business imprint

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyhorse Publishing today announced the launch of Peakpoint Press, a new imprint specializing in quick-to-market, personal and professional improvement titles. Peakpoint will bring the voices of new thought leaders and visionaries in the business, leadership, and self-help spaces to market quickly to help readers thrive at work and at home.

SkyHorse Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our world has changed, and readers need new resources from new leaders to help them find purpose and success in our new context," said Skyhorse publisher Tony Lyons. "With our entrepreneurial mindset, a veteran team that has challenged traditional publishing timelines for decades, and global distribution through our partners Simon & Schuster, we believe we're uniquely positioned to help authors and readers succeed."

The new imprint will be led by senior editor Mike Campbell, most recently of Wiley, whose past acquisitions include bestsellers Amp it Up, by Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, and How the Future Works, by Brian Elliot, Sheela Subramanian, and Helen Kupp of Slack.

"After the past few years, many of us are looking for new perspectives, new ways to succeed, and new definitions of fulfillment," said Campbell. "I'm excited about Peakpoint's ability to amplify the voices of new authors with unique viewpoints on common challenges—and to do it on a timeline that meets readers where they are now."

Peakpoint Press will begin publishing titles in summer 2023 and its books will be available everywhere through Simon & Schuster. The imprint will be based in New York City but will work internationally with authors and publishers.

About Skyhorse

Skyhorse Publishing was launched in September 2006 by Tony Lyons, former president and publisher of the Lyons Press. The company has had fifty-six New York Times bestsellers and has over 10,000 titles in print. Through its twenty imprints, Skyhorse publishes an eclectic and maverick list of titles. Its imprints cover everything from nature, sports, country living, history, reference, travel, humor, health, art, business, philosophy, religion, current events, politics, investigative and conspiracy, to fiction, literary nonfiction, science fiction, fantasy, and young adult and children's literature. Skyhorse is distributed by Simon & Schuster in the U.S. and abroad. Learn more at Skyhorsepublishing.com.

About Peakpoint Press

Peakpoint Press, the business imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, publishes quick-to-market titles in leadership, management, entrepreneurship, professional development, self-help & wellness, and personal finance. It is focused on helping new authors amplify their voices and quickly reach new audiences who would benefit from their expertise. Learn more at peakpointpress.com.

Media Contact:

Michael Campbell

Peakpoint Press, the business imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, publishes quick-to-market titles in leadership, management, entrepreneurship, professional development, self-help & wellness, and personal finance. Learn more at peakpointpress.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skyhorse Publishing