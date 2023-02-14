Southwest Gas Holdings Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Company") has released its 2022 Sustainability Report, "Creating a Sustainable Energy Future for Everyone", highlighting the Company's achievements over the last year as a leader in the transition to lower-carbon energy sources through delivery of safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas, and its pursuit of innovative solutions. The report details the Company's priorities in environmental, social, and governance matters, recognizing investments in renewable projects and emissions reduction efforts, and reinforces Company commitments to achieving a sustainable energy future for everyone.

"For decades, our Company has been a proven leader in providing safe, reliable and affordable natural gas and energy services to our customers and communities. Building on our legacy, we continue to expand the application of our knowledge and experience to help further build the path to a better future for our employees, communities, and everyone we serve," said Karen Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. "Our efforts include advancing clean energy technologies, investments in making low- to zero-carbon energy solutions accessible to all and building more resilient communities to better manage the impacts of climate change."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT:

Partnered on five renewable natural gas projects to help connect sources of RNG with end-users via the Company's natural gas distribution systems. These five projects are estimated to produce over 17.6 million therms of RNG per year – enough to fulfill the energy requirements of nearly 10,900 homes for one year.

Helped fleet customers reduce nearly 59,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by providing over 27 million therms of natural gas to be used as compressed natural gas (CNG) in place of diesel fuel. This is equivalent to removing 12,635 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for a year. The deployment of renewable natural gas (RNG) to fuel fleets will further drive down emissions and benefit customers and the communities we serve.

Reduced excavation damages by 18% since 2019, lowering the amount of gas released to the atmosphere.

Southwest Gas ranked highest in Customer Satisfaction with both Business and Large Residential Natural Gas Utilities in the West in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Gas Utility Residential and Business Customer Satisfaction Studies.

The utility also installed three CNG fueling stations to serve its growing fleet, with another CNG fueling station scheduled to come online in late 2022. This is in addition to the broad CNG network we have supported for customers.

Introduced the Move2Zero Offset Program, allowing eligible Nevada customers to offset their GHG emissions generated from natural gas usage with verified carbon offset credits starting at $5 per month.

Collaboration with other utilities, universities and research organizations to evaluate the safety and performance of materials and appliances when delivering or using hydrogen blended with natural gas - a clean, low-carbon solution utilizing existing infrastructure.

Offered programs to help residential, business and government customers become more energy efficient and achieve emissions reduction goals saving participants over 78,000 MTCO2e over the past five years - demonstrate the importance of energy-efficiency programs.

Decreased Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred ("DART") rate by 24% at Centuri Group, demonstrating our commitment to employee safety.

Offered employees annual tuition reimbursement through the University of Arizona Global Campus. In 2021, 206 employees participated in the program, 37 bachelor's and master's degrees were awarded to full tuition grant participants.

Distributed over $4.24 million companywide to nonprofits and charitable organization through employee, foundation, and customers donations. Southwest Gas employees gave 1,412 hours, supporting organizations including food banks, rescue missions, teachers and students, first responders and veterans.

Included in the report are the updated 2021 disclosures using the American Gas Association (AGA) Template and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework for gas utilities and distributors and the engineering and construction services sectors. Additionally, for the first time, the Company is disclosing using the UN Sustainability Development Goals, GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) frameworks. The Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives are overseen by the Board of Directors as well as leadership from Southwest Gas, Centuri and MountainWest senior management, ensuring ESG practices are embraced throughout the Company.

