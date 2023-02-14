Waterdrop CEO Peng Shen Elected as a Member of the School Affairs Council of HKU Business School

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, HKU Business School announced the new membership list for the School Affairs Council. After nomination and voting by HKU Business School's alumni and publicity by the school, Peng Shen, Founder and CEO of Waterdrop, was elected as a member of the School Affairs Council of HKU Business School.

Established in 2001, HKU Business School is the youngest and most dynamic member of HKU. As an Asia-based premium business school with a global vision, it commits to train first-class business leaders and encourages academic and related research. In the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings, HKU Business School took the 18th place in the world and came first in Asia. Its main organs include the University Board, University Affairs Council, Teaching Affairs Council and School Affairs Council, among which the School Affairs Council takes charge of the school's teaching and other affairs.

Peng Shen successively studied at the Central University of Finance and Economics, NEOMA Business School, Tsinghua University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and received a master of science degree, an MBA degree and a doctorate under a joint training program between Zhejiang University and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

In April 2016, Peng Shen founded Waterdrop, and led the launch of Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and E-find Patient Platform, among other businesses, to serve billions of users. Since the establishment of Waterdrop, Peng Shen has been included in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 list, "Zhongguancun High-End Leading Talents 2018" by Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission, advanced individuals in poverty alleviation by the Central Committee of China Democratic National Construction Association (CDNCA), "Advanced Individuals in Combating COVID-19 2021" by Beijing Municipal Committee of CDNCA, Fortune 40 Under 40 China 2021 list, Global Youth Leaders at Davos Forum 2022, and the 40 persons honored in China's insurance industry on its 40th Anniversary, etc.

More than Board Chairman and CEO of Waterdrop, Peng Shen also serves as a member of the Youth Entrepreneur Committee of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, a member of the standing committee of Beijing Federation of Industry and Commerce, Vice Chairman of the Overseas Chinese Branch of Beijing Youth Federation, member of the 12th Private Enterprise Committee of Beijing Municipal Committee of CDNCA, and Chairman of Waterdrop Science and Technology Association.

During the entrepreneurial process, Peng Shen is also active in helping Chinese youths start businesses and pursue their career, acting as a guest professor of the Business School of China University of Political Science and Law, director of the Entrepreneur Club of the Alumni Association of the Central University of Finance and Economics, MBA entrepreneur mentor of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, and Vice Chairman of the Alumni Association of the Zhejiang University-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Joint Center.

In September 2021, Peng Shen was invited to HKU's CPD3.04 campus lecture hall launched to mark its centenary, where he gave a speech themed Practice and Review of 10-Plus-Year Entrepreneurship and introduced his experience in and feelings about entrepreneurship over the last decade to the teachers and students of HKU Business School. Also, he participated in the New Era, New Countryside and New Opportunities – HKU International Forum on Rural Development and Revitalization at HKU Beijing Center, sharing ideas about "technology and inclusive growth".

