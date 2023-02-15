COSORI Launches its First-Ever Rice Cooker

The number one air fryer brand debuts their high-quality, affordable 5-Quart Rice Cooker

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, the number one air fryer brand* that promotes nutritious, healthy living, announces the launch of its newest appliance, the COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker. This affordable and efficient rice cooker has a modern thoughtful design that competes against the best in technology, but at a fraction of the price.

The COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker will quickly become a kitchen staple for larger households who want to create healthy and delicious meals for their families with ease. The COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker that measures ten-cups, offers an easy automated process and includes five versatile functions including: rice cooker, oats and grains, slow cooker, steamer, and sauté pan.

"The COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker is the first of our multi-cookers to launch this year and we are thrilled to introduce this appliance at an affordable price-point when compared to other high-end models on the market," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "As we strive to offer intuitive kitchenware, fresh tech, we are so happy to provide our customers with a high performing, smart appliance with impeccable results at every cook for under $100 that does more than the average rice cooker."

The new COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker features easy to remove stainless steel accessories that are dishwasher safe and nest neatly inside the rice cooker so customers can keep their kitchen organized. Additionally, similarly to more expensive models on the market, the COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker includes a Fuzzy Logic Microcomputer which directs the appliance's ability to make proper adjustments to cooking time and temperature, resulting in perfect rice every time.

The COSORI 5-Quart Rice Cooker is now available on COSORI.com or Amazon for $99.99. For additional information, visit COSORI.com.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Awards include Newsweek America's Best Home and Garden Brands 2022, iF Design Award, German Innovation Award, and more. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

