FirstBank Invests in Zippy to Increase Access to Affordable Housing

Community bank partners with digital platform to simplify home loan process for manufactured home market

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nashville-based FirstBank announced an investment in Zippy , the fintech company offering fully digital, fast and seamless manufactured home loans. Through this investment, FirstBank furthers its commitment to innovative community-minded banking solutions by pairing its expertise with Zippy's industry-first technology to broaden opportunities for affordable homeownership.

FirstBank logo (PRNewswire)

"FirstBank has extensive experience in manufactured home lending and has invested in fintech partnerships that enable us to offer innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers," said Wade Peery, Chief Innovations Officer at FirstBank. "In today's housing market, finding new paths to affordable homeownership is critical. This partnership will make buying a home possible for many new individuals and families."

Zippy is currently available in nine states including Texas, Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Indiana and Michigan with plans to more than double its footprint in 2023. Many of the loans Zippy helps customers access are for community-sold homes in master-planned communities that provide homeowners with amenities including community pools, workout facilities, playgrounds and more. These manufactured homes are well-built and offer much-needed affordability amidst the nation's current housing crisis.

Zippy is co-founded by bankers-turned-community owners CEO Ben Halliday and COO and President Jordan Bucy, who left careers at JP Morgan after jointly acquiring a manufactured home community. Through a four-year renovation project to revitalize and restore the community, the founders gained a deep respect for the manufactured housing model while also discovering the challenges facing the industry. As a result, they built a first-of-its-kind online platform that can originate competitive loans in as little as five days.

"Whether you're a homebuyer or community operator, Zippy provides a fully digital and seamless lending experience," said Halliday. "We are grateful for FirstBank's investment and continued partnership, as it will be a pivotal part in helping more families move into quality, energy-efficient and well-constructed manufactured homes."

"As home prices continue to rise, we understand how important it is to make affordable housing more accessible within the communities we serve," said Chris Holmes, President & CEO of FirstBank. "By teaming up with Zippy, FirstBank is creating pathways to homeownership for its customers."

About FirstBank

FirstBank, a wholly owned subsidiary of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK), has approximately $12.8 billion in total assets, ranking it in the top 3% of all U.S. commercial banks. Since 1906, local banking has remained at the forefront of FirstBank's approach to serving businesses, families, and individuals within the communities it calls home. FirstBank is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia along with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast.

About Zippy

Zippy is a fintech company offering fully digital, fast and seamless manufactured home loans. Through Zippy's first-to-market full-stack digital lending platform, the company is providing an innovative solution for Manufactured Housing Community Operators and providing a modern and accessible experience for home buyers. Founded in 2021 by bankers-turned-community operators, CEO Ben Halliday, and President and COO, Jordan Bucy, Zippy's team is composed of mission-driven seasoned industry professionals working to expand housing affordability through modern lending solutions.

Contact: Staci Kirpach

Staci.Kirpach@FinnPartners.com

Zippy logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirstBank