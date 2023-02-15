Indusface is the Only Vendor to be Recognized as Customers' Choice with 100% Customer Recommendation for 3 consecutive years

Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Cloud WAAP Report.

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, an application security SaaS company trusted by 5000+ customers globally, has been recognized as a Customers' Choice globally on the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Cloud WAAP (Web Application and API Protection) report. It is also the only vendor to receive a 100% recommendation rating for three consecutive years.

Indusface has been named as a global Customers' Choice for two years in a row in 2022 and 2023. The company believes that this reaffirms the reputation that Indusface has built in the WAAP market globally. Download the report here.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the detailed individual reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in the buying process, as it focuses on peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology. See the full "Voice of the Customer" methodology here .

"We believe that achieving 100% recommendation for three consecutive years in the WAAP category is a shining testament of our product superiority, as well as its unflinching customer support. AppTrana is arguably the only cloud based WAAP platform where 100% of the apps are in block mode, providing real time protection against vulnerabilities including zero days, and helping with unmetered DDoS & BOT mitigation using AI based behavioural models, all of which are backed by a zero false positive promise. This right there is value and ROI for our customers" said Ashish Tandon, CEO and Founder, Indusface. "We remain committed to protecting our clients through our constant innovation and ability to understand and resolve the application security needs of enterprises across the world", he added.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinctions recognize products and vendors that their customers highly rate. These ratings are based on the following four categories:

Product capabilities

Sales experience

Deployment experience

Support experience

The customers who reviewed Indusface for Gartner Peer Insights span a broad range of organization sizes:

10 Billion+ USD

1 Billion to 10 Billion USD

50 Million to 1 Billion USD

Public Sector, Govt's & Edu

Additionally, the 5-star reviews include major verticals such as:

Finance

Banking

IT Services

Retail

Manufacturing and more.

Venkatesh Sundar, Founder and President - Americas, Indusface, said, "To be ranked as a Customers' Choice for three consecutive years is a matter of great pride for us. We debuted as APAC Customers' Choice exactly three years back. Today thousands of customers in Americas and the EU trust us for application security and we are now once again a global customers' choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer Cloud WAAP Report."

Indusface serves diverse and renowned clientele globally and some of the end-user reviews submitted include:

"A Very Good And Comprehensive Application Security Solution and Managed Cloud WAF"— Sr. Dir. Information Security, Services (Non-Government)

"Manageability And Virtual Patching Provide Values."— Dy General Manager (IT Security), Manufacturing

"Wonderful Product With Excellent Features Which Every Organization Requires."— Dy. General Manager (IT), Insurance

"Value For Money & Good Overall Product"— Head of IT, Retail

Download the complete report here.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

The "Voice of the Customer" is a report that aggregates Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, plus the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner's expert research. It plays a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution.



Vendors in the "Voice of the Customer" document are categorized into four quadrants based on User Interest and Adoption (X-axis) and Overall Experience (Y-axis). The "Customers' Choice" distinction recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through Customers' Choice distinction.

About Indusface:

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine.

Indusface, funded by Tata Capital Growth Fund II, is the only vendor to receive 100% customer recommendation rating three years in a row and is a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report 2023. Indusface is also a "Great Place to Work" 2022 Winner in the Mid-Size category in India and is PCI, ISO27001, SOC 2, GDPR certified and has been the recipient of many prestigious start-up awards.

