Jameson, the #1 Irish Whiskey, Brings Back SPTO - St. Patrick's Day Time Off - and Introduces Jameson Desk Decoys with the Help of Actor and Producer Regina Hall

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Patrick's Day is arguably the best holiday of the year, and this year it falls on the best day of the week - Friday! That's why in 2023 Jameson Irish Whiskey, with the help of actor, producer - and Irish Whiskey lover - Regina Hall, is encouraging Americans to use their hard-earned PTO days and make March 17 an SPTO - S t. P atrick's Day T ime O ff - to celebrate with friends and family.

But saying you're taking a day off and actually taking a day off are two different things. In fact, a recent 2022 survey found 61% of people reported feeling guilty for taking their much-deserved PTO ( source ). That's why, to combat guilt when scheduling an SPTO this year, Jameson has created the Jameson Desk Decoy - a personalized, life-size version to "stand in" for you this St. Patrick's Day just in case work comes-a-calling.

"We've all been there before - your boss forgot you took an SPTO and swings by to meet one-on-one. Or your finance department didn't get your SPTO memo and requests your latest expense report while you're out of the office," says Johan Radojewski, Vice President of Marketing, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "That's why in the true spirit of Jameson we are introducing the Jameson Desk Decoy: a comical, life-size version of yourself for the office, so the real you can take that planned SPTO and go celebrate St. Patrick's Day – with a Jameson, Ginger & Lime – guilt free!"

Especially as the boss, it can be hard to take a vacation day. In a series of hilarious videos directed by Lauren Palmigiano, Regina Hall shows how she uses her Jameson Desk Decoy to navigate her own SPTO. Regina's Jameson Desk Decoy reviews scripts, participates in a colleague's birthday party, and stands-in during a photo shoot while the real Regina is out celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a glass of Jameson amongst friends.

"I can totally understand the feeling of wanting to take a day off yet not wanting to feel bad about it, but with St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday this year, it's the perfect day to plan ahead and take one of those hard-earned PTO days!" said Regina Hall. "So don't save those days for lesser holidays when this year you can take an SPTO, set up your Jameson Desk Decoy, and go celebrate St. Patrick's Day with friends."

Starting February 15, consumers can visit JamesonSPTO.com to customize their Jameson Desk Decoy by selecting from a line of SPTO-inspired outfits and uploading their headshot. Each Jameson Desk Decoy is $17.80 - priced for the year Jameson was founded - plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S. Orders are open until March 3 to ensure fans get their Jameson Desk Decoy propped and in place for their SPTO on March 17. Quantities are limited, so participants are encouraged to act fast!

And because we know not everyone can take St. Patrick's Day off – especially Jameson's friends in the bar and restaurant industries – the brand will donate all proceeds from the Jameson Desk Decoy sales to the Restaurant Workers' Community Fund (RWCF), on top of an additional $25,000 donation, continuing its longstanding partnership with the organization.

For St. Patrick's Day cocktail ideas and other SPTO out-of-office inspiration, head to JamesonSPTO.com and follow @jameson_us to learn how to order a Jameson Desk Decoy … because it's never too early to start planning your SPTO for Friday, March 17th!

