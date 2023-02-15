LEGACY SUPPLY CHAIN ANNOUNCES NEW ENTERPRISE SALES DIVISION

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Supply Chain is excited to announce the launch of their new Enterprise Sales Division, led by new VP of Enterprise Sales, Aaron Zofkie.

Since 2018, Aaron has led the Legacy Brokerage business on an impressive path of growth and service capability expansion. Aaron is a results-oriented leader who has driven Brokerage to grow in revenue by nearly 300% over the past 3 years. Aaron's leadership, innovation, and passion makes him a great fit to lead this new Enterprise Sales Division.

Legacy has doubled in size over the last five years by expanding their reach and omni-channel service offerings, as well as through organic and acquisition growth. The Enterprise Sales Division will expand upon Legacy's growth strategy, and with Legacy's long history of servicing large-scale (F500) and mid-market businesses, this group is well-aligned to build strong relationships in key service verticals.

"We have experienced significant growth over the last 5 years, and with our rapid growth in the eComm fulfillment and transportation segments of our business, it is the right time to launch this Enterprise Sales Division," said Legacy CEO Mike Glodziak. "Aaron has demonstrated the leadership, creativity, and drive needed to lead this new team."

"Our new Enterprise Sales team will work closely with Legacy's business units to offer the right-sized 3PL solutions for customers," said Zofkie. "Our focus is building developing deeper, meaningful relationships that enable us to solve logistical problems for the market."

About Legacy Supply Chain

Legacy Supply Chain is a high-growth North American 3PL serving as a distribution, fulfillment, and transportation partner that drives control over dynamic, omnichannel supply chains.

For over 40 years in nearly 40 locations throughout the US and Canada, Legacy's tailored warehousing & distribution solutions, eCommerce fulfillment, and international & domestic transportation services allow you to stay more connected to your customers.

B2B and B2C businesses of all types can leverage our broad supply chain network that enables smart, sustainable, and scalable growth, while our culture of servant-leadership drives deeper connections with our customers, our people, and the communities we operate in and serve. For more information, visit https://legacyscs.com/ .

View original content:

SOURCE Legacy Supply Chain