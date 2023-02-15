Lindsay Corporation to Introduce The TAU-XR™ to Its MASH Crash Cushion Lineup  

Innovative features make the new system easy to install and quick to repair

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced the introduction of the TAU-XR, an easy-to-install and cost-effective–to–repair crash cushion that enables minimal downtime for workers to reset the crash cushion after an impact.

"The TAU-XR is the latest in Lindsay's complete line of innovative crash cushion systems that improve safety for motorists and ease of maintenance for work crews," said Cole Hansen, Vice President of Sales - Infrastructure. "Designed with work crews and motorists in mind, the TAU-XR comes fully assembled, is easy to install, and will meet all MASH standard testing requirements."

The TAU-XR is a non-gating, redirective crash cushion designed to protect motorists from roadside barriers, bridge piers and other hazards up to 30 inches wide. The TAU-XR has a unique double–rail system that allows for easy, quick and cost-effective repairs.

"While we can't prevent roadside accidents from happening, we can help limit their impact," Hansen said. "The TAU-XR system is another example of Lindsay's commitment to move people safely and more efficiently."

Lindsay looks forward to gaining FHWA eligibility and state DOT approvals in 2023.

About Lindsay Corporation

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline™ brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

The release and timing of future product rollouts remain at Lindsay Corporation's sole discretion. All descriptions of upcoming products, functionality and enhancements or other similar information do not represent a commitment to deliver any product or functionality and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

TAU-XR, Zimmatic, FieldNET, Barrier Systems, Road Zipper and Snoline are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lindsay Corporation and/or its affiliates.

