Release Date Announced for Patta's Empire, a Memoir About Achieving Success in Business and Family During the Pandemic

SEA Crab House seafood restaurant chain founder and CEO Patta Lorwatcharasophon is set to release a new memoir about her journey finding success through the Covid pandemic on March 13, 2023

BEND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daughter to a traditional rural Thai family, and once beholden to the path they had set out for her, her life exemplifies the phenomenon called the American Dream. Join Patta, owner of the restaurant chain SEA Crab House, as she recounts her unique journey into the restaurant business during a global pandemic, her first big risks, her first major hurdles, and her first triumphs. The memoir Patta's Empire is set to release worldwide on March 13, 2023.

"Here was a young immigrant mother of four young children kicking off her business right in the teeth of the greatest global pandemic all of us have experienced in our lifetime," writes Dr. Jay A. Barber, Mayor of the City of Seaside in Oregon (where Patta opened her first restaurant), in the forward of the book. "Clearly, Patta has all of the hallmarks of an entrepreneur."

Patta's Empire is currently available for preorder as an ebook in the Kindle Store on Amazon, and will be released online and in bookstores in hardcover format on March 13th, 2023. A paperback edition of the book will be released later this summer.

About Patta Lorwatcharasophon

Patta Lorwatcharasophon is the founder and CEO of the SEA Crab House, a seafood chain with five locations (and more on the way) across the Pacific Northwest. She and her husband Kim live in Bend, OR with their four children and their exceptionally patient English Bulldog. https://seacrabhouse.com

