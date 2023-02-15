Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference, to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on March 6-8th, 2023.

Raj Mehra Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos and members of senior management will host one on one meetings at this year's conference.

More information about the 43rd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference may be accessed here.

About Seelos Therapeutics:

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano

Chief Communications Officer

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)

300 Park Ave., 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10022

(646) 293-2136

anthony.marciano@seelostx.com

https://seelostherapeutics.com/

https://twitter.com/seelostx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

250 West 55th St., Suite 3401

New York, NY 10019

(617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

